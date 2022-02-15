Linganore’s girls basketball team has been playing without its top scorer, the injured Meg Hummel, plus it’s been relying on a slew of young players.
Some rough patches were to be expected.
But in recent practices, coach Rachael Easterday has noticed signs of progress, and some of those improvements were evident in Tuesday’s game against Tuscarora.
Forcing turnovers with their hounding defense and getting production from players like sophomore point guard Grace Snyder, who had a game-high 17 points along with three assists, the visiting Lancers rolled to a 60-25 win over the Titans.
The Lancers lost Hummel to a broken collarbone shortly after beating Tuscarora 48-28 on Jan. 14. Hummel’s absence meant the Lancers would have to lean even more on underclassmen.
But Easterday was quick to rule out using her team’s youth as an excuse on Tuesday, not that any excuses were necessary after Linganore improved to 9-10, with three of those wins coming after Hummel’s injury.
“We’ve had our bumps in the road, and we really hammered down this week to play as a team, work hard defensively and offensively, and they’ve really started to respond,” she said. “The past couple of days, we’ve had some of the best practices we’ve had all year long, so I’m proud of them.”
Snyder is emblematic of her team’s season, being a first-year varsity player tasked with holding down a crucial job.
“Point guard as a sophomore is always difficult,” she said. “It was hard to start, but I have a team that supports me.”
Aside from being a facilitator, her scoring helped the Lancers take command early on Tuesday. Getting fouled while sinking a runner, Snyder hit the ensuing free throw — she hit all five foul shots she took in the game — to give the Lancers a 30-9 lead with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second quarter.
Snyder hit some jumpers and was one of many Lancers to score points on fast breaks that resulted from forced turnovers.
“She has her bumps, but she is always in there to fight. She’s just doing a good job. I’m proud of her,” Easterday said. “She’s coming out of her shell a little bit, and she’s doing what she’s supposed to do right now.”
And Snyder is far from the most youthful contributor on her team. Freshman reserve Kayleigh Lake finished with 12 points, including a pair of back-to-back transition layups, with the second one coming when she deftly drove through traffic in the lane.
“She is really coming on strong. It’s taken her a little bit to learn exactly what we do, but she’s stepped up,” Easterday said. “She’s an amazing rebounder, and she can do some things with the ball that not many people can do.”
Lake also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Delaney Andrews had five rebounds and three blocks, and Michaela Galcik had five rebounds. Also, the Lancers hit 10 of 11 free throws.
The Lancers habitually contested shots and passes, some of which were intercepted by defenders like Faith Chapman.
Laney Barton led the Titans with eight points. Tuscarora, which had won five of its previous six games, fell to 5-13.
“We have a wonderful group of girls that have gotten to the point where we can turn the corner, but it’s hard when we struggle in certain areas of the game, Titans coach Kevin Meredith said. “So we’re just trying to finish strong.”
