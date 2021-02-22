Linganore senior offensive lineman Scott Hummel found out last month that he’d made the 2021 Big 33 Team Maryland roster. He was honored then. And the weight of it hit him again Sunday, when the team was officially announced.
Hummel, bound for James Madison, is one of 38 players from around the state who earned the honor.
“I had one of the coaches reach out to me back in January letting me know that I was selected to be a part of the team,” Hummel said Monday in a text message to the News-Post. “Back then it was a really neat experience for me realizing I made the team. Yesterday getting to actually see the official announcement of being on the roster was just as special getting to see it on paper with everyone else who I’m gonna be playing with.”
The Big 33 Football Classic pits top players from Maryland and Pennsylvania against each other in an all-star game. It’s scheduled for May 31 at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The 2020 Big 33 Classic was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, though the teams were still selected.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Hummel is the sole player from Frederick County on Team Maryland this year.
He’s prepping with the Lancers for a later-than-usual, truncated Frederick County football season, which is set to officially begin on March 12. As a junior, he helped lead Linganore to the Class 3A state championship game, where the Lancers lost to Damascus.
As a brutish interior lineman, Hummel helped Linganore rush for 3,660 yards in 2019. He’s started 28 straight games, including two state finals.
And after playing six games in his delayed senior season, he’ll get to showcase his abilities one more time as a high-schooler against other high-caliber players.
“I’ve always heard about the Big 33 and how amazing of an experience it is, but I never really thought I’d get to be a part of it,” Hummel said. “It’s definitely gonna be something I’ll remember for a long time.”
—Joshua R. Smith
