Earlier this year, just prior to the start of his junior baseball season at Linganore High School, Stephen Curry fired in a fastball, and the radar gun flashed 90 miles per hour.
As many high-school pitchers experience soon after bringing that sort of velocity, life began to gradually change for Curry.
His confidence grew. Striking out opposing hitters became a little easier. And, most importantly, colleges began to notice and pay attention when he took the mound for the Lancers.
Last week, with his senior season still ahead of him and more offers potentially coming down the pike, Curry committed to play Division I baseball at Seton Hall University.
“What I felt there [on a visit], I could really envision myself there,” he said. “It has a little bit of an urban feel. It has a great field for baseball and the athletic facilities are amazing. It had more than I can ever think of.”
Curry said Seton Hall really “having everything there” made it a clear and comfortable decision for him.
“I didn’t feel like waiting it out,” he said. “So, when I got that offer from Seton Hall, I just took it.”
At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Curry does not have prototypical physical traits. But he is still able to squeeze the most out of his ability.
Last season, he had one of the best ERAs (1.01) and was one of the strikeout leaders (60) for high school baseball in Frederick County.
“He’s just a very athletic kid, a very good mover with clean mechanics,” said pitching coach TJ Hose, who has been connected to some of the top pitching prospects to come out of the area over the last two decades. “His athleticism allows him to throw as hard as he does.”
As a freshman, Curry’s fastball topped out around 76 mph. As a sophomore, he got it up into the mid-80s. And last season, with Hose’s help, he got it consistently into the low 90s.
Curry began working with Hose last fall. A few hours into their first session together, Curry’s fastball was already humming with a little more zip, a 3-4 mph difference.
Hose said the key was making just a few mechanical tweaks to make sure his upper body and lower body remained in sync throughout his delivery.
Once that started happening, Curry instantly became a better pitcher.
“The first time I saw him, just watching him play catch, I thought, ‘This is going to be pretty good,’” Hose said. “It was just a matter of time before he took off. We just had to tinker with a few things. If you see the way he moves on the mound, you can see why he is such an intriguing prospect. I think he is going to continue to climb the ladder.”
