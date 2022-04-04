In the second inning Monday, Linganore second baseman Devyn McFarland snagged a pop-out and then alertly fired home to nail the advancing runner and end a bases-loaded, one-out threat posed by Urbana with a double-play.
Later, in the sixth, McFarland moved to her left to snag a sharply hit groundball that seemed destined for right field. She threw to first for the out.
Not to be outdone, teammate Gracie Wilson retired the very next Urbana batter with a nifty diving catch in right-center field.
Defense has been a sticking point so far this season for the Linganore softball team. Despite the team’s record (5-1), errors and miscommunications in the field were occurring with alarming frequency.
However, with numerous key plays and highlights Monday, the Lancers’ defense paved the way for a 7-2 victory over visiting Urbana.
Coach Andrea Poffinberger called it Linganore’s finest defensive effort of the season to date, and the final stats backed her up, as the Lancers held Urbana’s offense in check despite recording just one strikeout.
“It was outstanding,” starting pitcher Camryn MacKay said of her team’s defensive effort. “[There were] so many key plays that changed the game.”
Urbana (2-3) put a runner on base in all but one inning. The Hawks were threatening to jump back in the game in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out.
But Linganore’s Emily Ausherman made a nice, running catch on a sharply hit ball to left-center field that might have prevented the bases from being cleared.
A run still scored on the sacrifice fly by Urbana’s Delaney Reefe. But the damage was kept to a minimum.
Two batters later, Linganore third baseman Claire Thomas fielded a grounder and made a routine play for the final out.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said. “We hit the ball well. I thought we played pretty good defense. Linganore just played fantastic defense. We hit some balls hard, but right at players.”
The Lancers hit the ball hard, too, as they have done all season.
Ausherman knocked a two-out double over the center fielder’s head in the second to score a run.
In the fourth, right fielder Katie Healy ripped a double into right that scored a run before blasting a two-run homer to right the following inning that broke the game open.
“We all started running out of the dugout right away. We knew it was gone when she hit it,” MacKay said of Healy’s shot.
Linganore is averaging better than 12 runs per game. The Lancers have scored as many as 26 in a win over North Hagerstown and no fewer than eight in their lone loss to Walkersville.
If they can continue to get the defense turned around, they will be even more formidable than they already are.
“I think we are on the right track,” Poffinberger said. “I don’t know we are where we need to be yet. But we are on the right track.”
