It took Linganore softball’s typically potent offense several innings to pick up in Friday’s game at Tuscarora.
But when the floodgates opened, the runs couldn’t stop coming.
The Lancers batted around twice and hung 15 runs on the Titans in the seventh inning, turning a relatively close game into a 21-2 rout.
“We’re a hitting team, and it took us a little while,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “Tuscarora did a nice job of keeping us on our heels in the batter’s box, and then we came alive.”
The Lancers sent 21 batters to the plate in the frame, taking advantage of errors and well-placed hits as they landed blow after blow to Tuscarora. Few balls were hit particularly hard — with 12 of the inning’s 13 hits being singles — but those knocks found the gaps and sent Linganore’s runners station-to-station.
The one exception was Gracie Wilson’s second at-bat of the inning. The center fielder turned on a 2-1 fastball and cranked it over the right-center field fence for a grand slam, the ball going from bat to out of the park in a matter of seconds. She finished 5-for-6 with five RBIs, falling a triple short of the cycle.
“We hung with Linganore really well the first half of the game,” Titans coach Michaela Persinger said. “The last inning, the wheels just came off the bus, not making the basic plays.”
Prior to that point, Tuscarora (4-3) had kept the contest within reach.
The Lancers did not score until the fourth inning, and both Titans’ pitchers helped themselves out at the plate. Avery Neuman briefly gave Tuscarora a lead with a third-inning RBI single, and Alyssa Husband later brought home her team’s second run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.
It was ultimately not enough, as the senior battery of Kelli Durbin and Delaney Ridgell kept Linganore (6-1) afloat both at the plate and on the field in the early innings.
Durbin tossed a complete game, striking out 14 and not allowing an earned run. Offensively, Durbin broke the shutout with a fourth-inning RBI single, and Ridgell brought home four of her five RBIs with a fifth-inning single and a bases-clearing double off the wall in the sixth.
“They always seem to come through in some way or another,” Poffinberger said.
The pair have grown together in their four years with the Lancers, maturing from quiet freshmen into senior leaders.
They are a poised presence for Linganore through blowouts, losses and tight battles, including Friday when the Lancers’ bats scuffled for much of the afternoon and the Titans hung around.
“We’ve kind of had that rapport with me, Kelli and Claire [Thomas] coming up as freshmen and working our way through the ranks,” Ridgell, who had four hits, said. “It’s super exciting to see ourselves come out of our shell and be able to lead on the field as well as watch others lead.”
Eventually, the Lancers fully clicked in the seventh, and the rout was on.
And after 15 runs and 21 batters, Linganore felt good about its offense again.
“The whole team just worked together and powered through,” Durbin said.
NOTES: Emily Ausherman went 4-for-5 with four singles, a walk and three RBIs for Linganore. Thomas had three hits and drove in three runs. Camryn MacKay had two hits and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Healy reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs. Devyn McFarland had two hits and scored three runs. Emily Cline scored two runs. … Neuman had two hits for Tuscarora and struck out five in four-plus innings in the circle. Regan Wolfe reached base twice, on a walk and a single, and scored a run.
