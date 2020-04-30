Brett Ahalt didn’t have to wait until the spring to make a good impression on his new baseball coach at Walkersville High School, Mike Minch.
Ahalt took care of that in the fall, when he doubled as a receiver and safety for the Lions’ football team.
“I knew right then, without seeing him play baseball, that he’s a special young man, a special player,” Minch said. “In the couple games I watched him play, I don’t think he ever stepped foot off the field.”
Unfortunately for Ahalt, the opposite turned out to be true in the spring, when he never set foot on the baseball field for an official game.
Ahalt’s senior season got wiped out when the spring season got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The speedy, left-handed hitting second baseman figured to be one of the area’s top players once again after earning Frederick News-Post all-county first-team honors last season.
Turns out, his high school career is over.
“The situation kind of came out of nowhere,” he said. “But right now, I’m just trying to keep things as normal as I can, still working out every day, just trying to keep things as normal as I can.”
Ahalt said those words last week, before the MPSSAA officially canceled the spring season. But with no high school games to play, he still has a baseball future.
Earlier this year, Ahalt signed a national letter of intent to play at Clemson. He didn’t want to divulge specifics of the scholarship.
After playing a couple weeks for his summer baseball team, the Rockville Express, Ahalt intends to head to Clemson for summer school. Those summer plans are in flux, though, thanks to the health crisis-related shutdown.
But eventually, Ahalt will end up at Clemson. By playing for an ACC school, he’ll follow in the footsteps of his father, Dell, who played for North Carolina State before getting drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and playing for the Frederick Keys during their inaugural season in 1989.
Brett Ahalt took a circuitous route to Clemson, thanks to events beyond his control.
In October 2018, Ahalt committed to play baseball at Gardner-Webb, a Division I team in North Carolina. But when the coach who recruited him moved to UNC-Charlotte, Ahalt committed to that school.
“But about a month after I committed, [the coach who recruited him] left there,” Ahalt said. “So then we asked my summer coaches [with the Mid-Atlantic Red Sox] to reach out to see if any coaches were still interested, and Clemson happened to be interested.”
Ahalt possesses a number of assets. Last season with the Lions, Ahalt batted a team-high .386 with a double, triple, 14 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He was a stellar fielder, and then there was the speed.
“When I was little, I was always a fast kid. And then ever since I started lifting, I just got faster and faster,” he said. “That was one thing Clemson noticed. They needed someone who could field, hit and run.”
Ahalt’s been an infielder since he started playing baseball as a little kid. But he did make one notable change. A natural right-handed hitter, he learned how to hit left-handed.
“My dad made me a lefty when I was little,” Ahalt said. “I used to hit both when I was little.”
But eventually, he decided to hit solely from the left side.
By his sophomore year, he was already a contributor for the Lions. In fact, he had an RBI single in Walkersville’s final game that year, a 14-9 loss in the Class 2A West championship game to eventual state champ Century.
Despite losing, Ahalt still counts that game as one of the most memorable ones of his Walkersville career. The matchup featured two top-notch teams battling against each other.
“That was a real fun game,” he said. “We had a lot of talent on that team, too, Jacob Wetzel, Christian Policelli.”
Both of those standouts were seniors who saw their high school careers come to an end that day. This year, seniors like Ahalt didn’t get a chance to end their careers on the field. The only game he played this spring was a scrimmage.
Minch said Ahalt would’ve been the first Division I player he’s coached. He was looking forward to it.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the opportunity, as of right now,” Minch said last week. “But we built a pretty good relationship, and I’m very grateful for everything he’s done for the Walkersville baseball program.”
Ahalt treasured the relationships he made playing baseball at Walkersville.
“Just being with the guys, bonding with each other, messing with each other,” he said. “That’s always the best part about baseball, not just the games, the camaraderie behind it.”
