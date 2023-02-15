Walkersville Middletown Boys Basketball
Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye (25) hits the ball out of the hands of Middletown’s Braedon Beard at Walkersville High School on Wednesday. The Lions defeated the Knights 59-41.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE — When the Walkersville boys basketball team claimed the CMC Gambrill division last season, it relied on its defense to stifle opponents and lead it to victory.

After Wednesday night’s 59-41 home win over rival Middletown, the Lions are back on top of the Gambrill thanks to an even stronger defense that is top-five in the state in points allowed.

