WALKERSVILLE — When the Walkersville boys basketball team claimed the CMC Gambrill division last season, it relied on its defense to stifle opponents and lead it to victory.
After Wednesday night’s 59-41 home win over rival Middletown, the Lions are back on top of the Gambrill thanks to an even stronger defense that is top-five in the state in points allowed.
“We take a lot of pride in defense. We work on it daily,” Walkersville coach Mike Mathis said. “If we play D like that, we can play with anybody.”
Against the Knights, that showed in numerous steals and few second-chance opportunities. Big men Shey Awuwoloye and Kenyon Johnson cleaned up around the glass like usual, but the Lions’ guards had active hands that picked a plethora of passes.
Those forced turnovers led to points. Junior guard Zion Ntemi poked the ball off his man and sprinted down the floor for an easy first-quarter layup, the first of those plays.
Guard Shaden Hansen, celebrating his Senior Night along with five other Walkersville players, soon followed with a steal-and-score of his own, spurring the Lions to a double-digit first quarter lead that only grew. By the time he made that play again in the third quarter, Walkersville (19-2, 11-0 CMC Gambrill) was up 24, the end of a 14-0 run between the second and third frames that put the game away.
Scenes from Walkersville vs. Middletown basketball at Walkersville High School on Wednesday. The Lions defeated the Knights 59-41.
Katina Zentz
“We have a lot of guys who will come out, play hard, give everything they’ve got for 32 minutes, so that always helps,” Hansen said.
While that didn’t always translate into buckets, the Lions got second and third chances that eventually turned into points.
Hansen led that effort with 15 points, cleaning up in the paint with six buckets, drawing four fouls in the process.
“Somebody’s gotta do it, so if that’s gotta be me, I’ll get it done,” Hansen said of fighting for points down low.
He was joined by Johnson, the stalwart junior center who potted 11 points. Those two were among 11 Walkersville players to find the scoresheet as Mathis emptied his bench in the second half with the contest well out of reach for Middletown (14-7, 9-2 CMC Gambrill).
The Knights did their best to keep pace with the Lions, but their physical disadvantage soon proved too much to overcome.
“We did a great job first-shot defense, but as they’ve done all year long, they did a great job hitting the offensive glass and beating us up on the boards,” Middletown coach John Keimig said. “I don’t know what the [rebounding] stat was, but I’m sure it was a lot Walkersville, not much Middletown.”
Seniors Seth McDaniel and Jack Schmiel were two of the only Knights who found success around the glass, finishing with 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead the team.
Walkersville, meanwhile, saw nearly all of its players make a positive impact, including the seniors who were playing their final home game.
That included Jerian Batty, who got on the scoresheet in the second half with a 3 and a layup. But he prides himself, like the rest of the Lions do, on his defense, and he was one of several guards to get steals in the first half.
Efforts like that have Walkersville back on top of its division, and this time, it’s looking to seal the deal at the conference championship game against Frederick and states.
“We do defensive drills all the time, it’s our priority,” Batty said. “We’re trying to be the number-one team in the state for defense, so we’re trying to be aggressive.”
