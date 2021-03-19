Knowing a crucial matchup is waiting with Linganore next week, Walkersville’s football team came out against struggling Tuscarora in a big way on Friday night at Linganore High School’s stadium.
The Lions, already owning an impressive victory against Urbana last week, did all of their scoring in the first half, taking advantage of short-field situations set up by Tuscarora miscues and routing the Titans 42-7.
“Tonight, I think we focused on just getting the win, taking things game-by-game, getting good blocking from our line. They played a very good game.” Walkersville senior running back Josiah Jones said. “We’ve got a big game coming up next week against Linganore, and we have to be ready for them.”
Jones did his part for the Lions (2-0), scoring a pair of touchdowns. He scored on a 13-yard run late in the first quarter, then pushed his way in from 2 yards out with 6 minutes, 10 seconds to go in the first half.
“We did our best to try and stay in sync,” Jones said. “At the beginning, we started slow.”
Walkersville’s first drive stalled at the Tuscarora 36-yard line. But the Lions took advantage of a short field on their ensuing possession, thanks to a short Titans punt, for its first score. On a third-and-2 at the Tuscarora 22, quarterback Andrew Stroka hooked up with Triston Reid-Taylor for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 6:45 left in the first quarter.
Nico McDonough’s extra-point kick gave the Lions a 7-0 lead.
“Once we got going, we got into our gameplan and did a much better job,” Jones said.
The Lions led 14-0 after one quarter, then blew the game open with a 28-point, second-quarter surge.
Naseem Pacheco had two second-quarter touchdowns for Walkersville. He broke a 43-yard scoring run with 8:42 left in the first half, then scored from 4 yards out with 1:48 to go in the half.
Pacheco said he thought Walkersville’s passing game worked very well against Tuscarora. The Lions passed for 122 yards.
“We just drilled them with the pass, executed the run and did a nice job overall against Tuscarora,” he said.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Stroka hit McDonough with a 50-yard TD strike. McDonough followed with his successful kick for a 21-0 lead.
The Lions led 42-0 at halftime. The second half of Friday’s game was played with a running clock.
With Walkersville in complete control, Lions coach Joe Polce was able to shuffle players in and out of the lineup.
“Everyone got to play tonight,” he said. “We’re looking at every week as a blessing. For these kids to be able to play football after being out of school for so long, we’re so happy just to get back, being able to play. We’re going to enjoy the win today, then get ready to go back to work on Monday. Everyone played great tonight.”
Tuscarora had possession of the football the entire third quarter, scoring as time ran out on a 1-yard run by quarterback Andrew Cramer. Cayden Park kicked the extra point.
The Titans (0-2) didn’t get out of their own territory until late in the first half. The only other time Tuscarora crossed midfield was on its third-quarter possession.
“We had a couple of good series. After that, Walkersville did a good job of taking it up and notch, and we did not match their intensity,” Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher said. “We have a good group of young men. They’re still learning the language in our system. They’re still not quite in shape yet, but I think next week will be the week where we’ll actually look like a football team.”
