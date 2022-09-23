WALKERSVILLE – In the postgame huddle, Walkersville football coach Joe Polce asked one of his players how to spell fun in football terms.
“F-u-n?” the player responded, knowing it wasn’t right. His teammates quickly chimed in to correct him.
“W-i-n!” they shouted, garnering approval from Polce and cheers from the huddle.
It felt good for the Lions to spell that out after a 48-0 home drubbing of Thomas Johnson. It was their first victory of the season after they dropped their first three contests against tough opponents — Liberty, Oakdale and Linganore.
“We really needed that,” junior running back Zion Ntemi said. “After everything we’ve been through the past three weeks, we really needed to start the streak up.”
Ntemi helped Walkersville do just that by getting the team back to its bread-and-butter rushing attack that had largely eluded it in those opening games.
As a team, the Lions (1-3) rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries. Ntemi had the first two scores on a two-yard run and eight-yard dash in the first quarter to lift his team to a quick lead that only kept expanding. He finished on 67 yards with 10 carries.
Then came fullback Malik Bowie, who muscled his way into the end zone in the second quarter. And with the score getting out of hand, Polce sent sophomore Da’Marques Ross into the contest.
A junior varsity callup seeing his first action with the top team, Ross made the most of his opportunity, getting every second half carry. On his 13th and final touch, he broke through the line and sprinted 14 yards for his first touchdown.
“That was something magical. It’s something I’ve never experienced before,” Ross said. “When I scored that first touchdown, I went crazy, I’m not going to lie.”
It provided a glimpse into the future for a Walkersville squad that continues to churn out a stable of running backs.
“We knew he was good. He just became available to play, and everybody’s been dealing with some health issues, and we had some people out, so it’s a big opportunity for him to come up,” Polce said. “He runs hard. He runs tough. He doesn’t run like a sophomore, that’s for sure.”
It capped a 76-yard rushing performance for Ross. He and Ntemi were supplemented by senior starter Rony Lopez, who didn’t score but rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries.
One of those, a 30-yard burst in the second quarter, set up the Lions’ lone passing touchdown. Quarterback Brad Dawson tossed a deft 18-yard completion to Tristano Menconi, who made the catch over a defender while falling backwards.
Dawson completed six of nine passes for 95 yards before being rested in the second half.
Those final 24 minutes breezed by as Walkersville ensured a running clock with a four-score second quarter. Two of those came on pick-sixes — one by Lopez from 20 yards out, and one by Collin Sewell that went 42 yards. The Lions nearly had a third on Menconi’s interception, but that score was called back by a penalty.
Still, it was a dominating shutout performance for Walkersville’s defense after three less-than-perfect weeks.
“That’s something we’re supposed to do every game,” Ntemi said. “I’m really proud of the defense. We’re just going to keep going.”
It meant the Patriots (0-4) generated 21 yards of offense and one first down that wasn’t due to a penalty. They struggled with the Lions’ size up front and couldn’t adjust to their gameplan.
“They play sound. We didn’t execute what we needed to do,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said. “My guys, they didn’t give up. They fought hard, and I have to commend them for their effort tonight going up against a good team and not backing down.”
Yet, it was Walkersville’s night from the first drive. For a team looking for some positive momentum, it came fast and furious in front of a gleeful home crowd.
And after the game, the Lions could celebrate the fun they had, football-style.
“We really needed to get that spark to get going,” Ross said. “We had a hard three weeks, but we came and bounced back, and we’re going to do big things. Trust me.”
