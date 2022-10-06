WALKERSVILLE — As a pass from Chloe Gaines landed at her feet, Walkersville’s Olivia Miller had a direct line to Urbana goalie Mackenzie Steinheimer and knew there was only one play she could make: shoot the ball.
It either would result in a scramble and probable penalty corner or the game-winning goal — both favorable outcomes for her Lions field hockey team. So, Miller wound up and rocketed a shot.
It rose and zipped into the net, sending Walkersville pouring off the bench with its most jubilant celebration of the season as the Lions knocked off the titan Hawks, 2-1, in overtime at home Thursday afternoon.
“As you can see, you would’ve thought we won the national championship,” Walkersville coach Kelly Given said of the celebration. “For the seniors, they’ve never beaten Urbana, and for them to end their senior season with this win on our home field … is huge.”
The teams have been closely matched before — including a 2021 contest that also went into overtime — but the Lions (7-2) had not come out on top in recent memory. Both squads entered Thursday’s contest undefeated in Frederick County play, ensuring another tight matchup.
But the result was different than in years past almost entirely thanks to Miller.
The senior scored both of Walkersville’s goals — the opening tally less than two minutes into the contest as she streaked down the left sideline and the overtime winner. The latter moved her into a tie with Liz Pardo as the Lions’ all-time leading goal scorer with 32, a fact Miller said she didn’t know entering the contest.
“I’m just in shock right now,” she said. “It takes a lot of work and dedication to tie the record. This isn’t my stopping point.”
Nor would one expect it to be for Walkersville’s primary offensive weapon.
Miller has set the tone in the attacking end in all four years she’s been on the varsity squad, and the Lions have risen as a result.
“Olivia is the heart and soul of our team,” Given said. “Obviously, it’s our gameplan to get that ball up to Olivia and let her work her magic. She has amazing stick work and is really crafty and creative in the circle to get things done.”
But even with Miller’s performance, Urbana played tough as always.
The Hawks (8-3) responded to Miller’s first strike with the tying goal early in the second quarter as Katelynn Inkman tipped a pass into the net. They sent waves of pressure in the second half, at one point racking up six straight penalty corners.
Helena Ortiz even found herself on two breakaways, though Walkersville’s defense and goalie Alia Winterle (three saves) held serve. Steinheimer made a flurry of fantastic close-range saves late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. She finished with seven stops.
But about halfway through the extra period, the ball ended up on Miller’s stick. Knowing she’d hardly have a more direct look, she fired a shot at the cage, expecting a favorable result.
It won the game and lifted her into the school record book.
“It was perfectly lined up,” Miller said.
