WALKERSVILLE — To beat Middletown for a rare third time in one season, Walkersville softball broke out a different approach at the plate: small ball.
It’s not something the Lions use often: the amassing of bunts and steals runs counter to their more traditional big-hit offense. But with Knights pitcher Taylor Broadbent whipping strikes at high speed, Walkersville coach Randy Hinkelman signaled for the change.
“I’m not a big fan of small ball at all,” he said. “But you kind of take a little wind out of their sails, try to put the ball in play and create a little bit of chaos.”
And down two runs starting in the second inning, the switch paid dividends.
The Lions put two in scoring position with one out for the bottom third of the order, and those three players dropped bunts on successive pitches that wreaked havoc in the Middletown infield.
Hailey Putnam came home after Izzy Dietrich’s bunt drew a throw to first. Then, Anna Swann reached to load the bases. And Alexis Offutt bunted in her team’s second run, with Caroline Hinkelman scoring after the throw home was dropped.
Dietrich proceeded to score on a fielder’s choice, and Walkersville never relinquished its lead after that. The Lions rode that small ball wave to a 6-4 win over the Knights and the Class 2A West Region II championship, advancing to the state quarterfinals.
“Excitement,” catcher Madison Lepeonka said of her reaction to clinching the regional title. “It’s all still mind-blowing to me.”
The victory continues Walkersville’s playoff run after a surprisingly successful regular season. Randy Hinkelman and his players admitted they entered the year expecting to finish around .500 and win one playoff game at most given their youth and general inexperience at the high school level.
But the team jelled much faster than expected and bought into Hinkelman’s system, creating a bond that has only gotten stronger as the season progressed.
“We built trust in each other really quickly,” Caroline Hinkelman said.
The Lions, starting seven underclassmen on Wednesday, also relied on their two seniors, Amelia Rakestraw and Karissa Luther, for guidance to get to this point.
“They’re our leaders,” Lepeonka, a sophomore, said. “They push us to our greatest potential, and they don’t let us slack off whatsoever.”
They looked like an experienced group against an upperclassmen-heavy Middletown bunch that jumped out to an early lead and fought back when Walkersville (16-4) opened up a four-run cushion.
Kayla Carr continued her hot streak for the Knights, putting them ahead in the first inning with a two-out, two-run single. And when they fell behind, Ashlynn Routzahn started rallies in the sixth and seventh with a double in each frame.
Middletown (14-6) scored twice in the sixth and got the tying run on base in the seventh, but Hinkelman forced a pop out to end the contest.
“They put pressure on us a few times, and we didn’t handle it as well as we would like,” Knights coach Charley Toms said.
“They’re such a tight group, such a pleasant group. We’re all going to miss them,” Toms added about his six seniors.
Now, it’s the Lions headed to states. It’s the program’s first trip there since 2018, before any of the team’s current players were in high school. The time, location and opponent of their game this weekend is still to be determined.
This young group keeps going, buoyed in Wednesday’s game by small ball. Though it was atypical for Walkersville, it looked comfortable dropping bunts and tearing up the basepaths.
“We knew we had to get them down. If we didn’t get them down, then Randy was going to be very mad,” Rakestraw said.
Their second inning bunt-fest opened their scoring, and the Lions punctuated their win with Rakestraw’s RBI fielder’s choice, Putnam’s sacrifice fly and Hinkelman’s RBI single in the fifth inning.
It’s what they needed to do to get that third win against their rival.
