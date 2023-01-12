Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Walkersville's Shey Awuwoloye (25) attempts to grab the ball ahead of Middletown's Jonathan Richards (5) and Jack Schmiel (22) at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
MIDDLETOWN — Deftly using his wide, 6-foot-6 frame to get to the rim, Walkersville boys basketball player Shey Awuwoloye turned in a dominant 22-point performance that helped the Lions roll to a 75-51 win over Middletown on Thursday.
Awuwoloye and his coach, Mike Mathis, gave praise to Lions guards for providing Awuwoloye with a steady supply of passes inside the paint.
But when Awuwoloye posted up early in the second quarter, the pass the senior caught didn’t come from a guard. It came from fellow post player Kenyon Johnson, whose feed led to another Awuwoloye layup.
“I just try to look for my big man,” Johnson said.
Normally, those words would sound odd coming from someone like Johnson, who stands 6-foot-3 and has the kind of wide body that makes the junior look like the defensive tackle he is for Walkersville’s football team.
But Johnson’s about a year younger and slightly smaller than Awuwoloye. And when Johnson and Awuwoloye join forces on the floor like they did on Thursday, it can be tough for opponents, especially against a Walkersville (9-2) team that also features skilled guards and a slew of hounding defenders.
Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen (2) jumps above Middletown players Andrew Liscinsky (10) and Brett Lucas (23) while preparing to shoot the ball at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye (25) attempts to grab the ball ahead of Middletown’s Jonathan Richards (5) and Jack Schmiel (22) at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen (2) jumps above Middletown players Andrew Liscinsky (10) and Brett Lucas (23) while preparing to shoot the ball at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye (25) attempts to grab the ball ahead of Middletown’s Jonathan Richards (5) and Jack Schmiel (22) at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
Scenes from Walkersville vs. Middletown basketball at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.
Katina Zentz
Most coaches can only dream about having such an option.
“I haven’t had two bigs like that since the twin towers, when I coached the [Walkersville] girls in 2007,” said Mathis, referring to Samantha Schanuel and Jennifer Maggi. “So it’s been that long since we’ve really ran kind of like a two-post offense or started two bigs.”
And as Awuwoloye and Johnson showed on Thursday, they aren’t restricted to doing damage in the paint. Both of them spent time defending far from the rim.
“Our bigs can move, so they can guard a little bit,” Mathis said. “That continues to be a work in progress because they’ve never had to guard out on the perimeter like they are now. I’m proud of the way that both those young men are working to get better defensively.”
Both also crashed the boards. Awuwoloye had seven rebounds, while Johnson grabbed six. Both hit the offensive glass, too.
Johnson scored his first two buckets of the second half on putbacks, including one after a rare Awuwoloye missed layup, and another layup came when he cut to the lane and got a nice pass.
In the second quarter, Awuwoloye soared above a crowd near the net to grab an offensive rebound, then he muscled his way back up for a layup. And in the third quarter, he caught a contested pass in traffic right in front of the net and soared back up to make another layup.
No wonder a spectator wondered if Awuwoloye and Johnson played football. But unlike Johnson, Awuwoloye doesn’t do so.
“He should play football, though,” Johnson said while standing next to Awuwoloye.
Awuwoloye, who used to go to St. Maria Goretti, has always been the biggest guy on whatever team he’s played for. While that’s still true, he enjoys having another such player like Johnson on his team.
“It’s fun,” he said. “If I’m guarded by somebody big, then he’s going to be open all the time.”
And both players were often set up by alert passes.
“I was really proud of our guards, getting the ball inside,” Mathis said. “That’s been a focus of ours the past week and half or so.”
Those guards also got their points, among other things. Zion Ntemi had 12 points and three steals. Shaden Hansen had 11 points and four assists.
One of Hansen’s best passes came when he inbounded the ball under Middletown’s basket in the second quarter. His three-quarters of the court pass went to Darius Eubank, who then hit a fast-break layup.
Jonathan Richards led Middletown (8-4) with 13 points. Cam Baker and Andrew Liscinsky each had nine points.
Walkersville won the JV game 57-44. Josiah Teasley led the Lions with 21 points. Chase Beard had 13 points for the Knights, and Brittin Poffenbarger scored 10.
