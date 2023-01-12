Walkersville Middletown Basketball
Walkersville’s Shey Awuwoloye (25) attempts to grab the ball ahead of Middletown’s Jonathan Richards (5) and Jack Schmiel (22) at Middletown High School on Thursday. The Lions defeated the Knights 75-51.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

MIDDLETOWN — Deftly using his wide, 6-foot-6 frame to get to the rim, Walkersville boys basketball player Shey Awuwoloye turned in a dominant 22-point performance that helped the Lions roll to a 75-51 win over Middletown on Thursday.

Awuwoloye and his coach, Mike Mathis, gave praise to Lions guards for providing Awuwoloye with a steady supply of passes inside the paint.

