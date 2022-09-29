Joe Polce can see it in Brad Dawson’s improved mechanics.
Joe Polce can see it in Brad Dawson’s improved mechanics.
He’s gradually becoming a better quarterback.
At the start of the season against high-level opponents, Dawson was admittedly jittery and overwhelmed during games after taking over as a first-year varsity starter for the Walkersville football team.
His mechanics suffered the most, as his feet weren’t often set before he passed, and he wouldn’t turn his hips as he threw. The only thing behind the action was his arm.
“Throwing is not just your arm,” Polce, the Lions’ coach, said. “It [involves] everything.”
As the regular season passes the midway point this week, Dawson is clearly more comfortable and confident now than he was back then, and he demonstrated it in Thursday night’s 42-0 victory at winless Tuscarora.
Dawson set up a touchdown with a 31-yard pass to Tristano Menconi in the first quarter, and then he lofted a well-thrown 10-yard scoring pass over the defense in the fourth quarter that Collin Sewell jumped high in the air to bring down.
“He has come a long way,” Sewell said of Dawson. “I could tell during 7-on-7’s [over the summer] that he was a little nervous. But he is doing great right now.”
Heading into the season, Dawson was the big question mark for a Walkersville team that returned starters at most of the other key positions.
He had quarterbacked the junior varsity team for the last two seasons. But stepping into this job represented a pretty big step for him.
“Honestly, it was a little overwhelming at first,” Dawson said. “It was a lot to think about. A lot of people were wishing me luck and all of that.”
But each week has brought an improved level of play and an increased level of comfort.
“Like I said, the coaches have made it way more comfortable for me. They have simplified the offense. And the players have made it so easy on me, as well,” Dawson said. “It’s great to have two wins in a row.”
The Lions (2-3) aren’t asking Dawson to do too much.
Primarily, he’s handing the ball off to a stable of very capable running backs.
Rony Lopez had the big game Thursday night with 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But Zion Ntemi (76 yards) and Da’Marques Ross (42 yards) found the end zone as well.
Walkersville just needs Dawson to make a couple of key throws, like he did against Tuscarora, and the team feels it can be very successful that way.
“Really, I just have to listen and learn,” Dawson said. “It’s just a process.”
