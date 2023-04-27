MIDDLETOWN — Walkersville shortstop Ella Montgomery got a fist bump from Lions coach Randy Hinkelman as she trotted toward the dugout at the end of the fifth inning on Thursday.
Hinkelman told Montgomery, who endured some struggles in the field but was due to lead off the sixth, that it was time to hit.
“When we made an error, messed up, everyone flushed and contributed,” Walkersville cacher Madison Lepeonka said. “No one really got down themselves.”
They apparently were more concerned with going up on the Knights.
Battling back from an 0-2 count against crafty starter Sydney Leadbetter, Montgomery legged out an infield single in the sixth. Lepeonka, the next batter up, then blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer over the left field fence to lead the Lions to a 4-1 win over the host Knights.
After beating the Knights 10-4 on April 10, the Lions had to claw hard to prevail in the rematch, a sign of Middletown’s improvement and the mended right arm of Leadbetter, who was making just her second extensive performance in the circle this season after being limited by a torn labrum in her right pitching arm.
“It might not have been pretty,” Montgomery said. “But we contributed, every single one of us, and we put it together and won the game.”
More contributions were needed at the end. Walkersville starting pitcher Caroline Hinkelman, who swapped positions with first baseman-reliever Izzy Dietrich to start the sixth, was summoned back to the pitchers circle with runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh.
Waiting at the plate to face her was Taylor Broadbent, who flied out to left field. The Lions breathed a sigh of relief.
“Taylor Broadbent, she’s one of the best hitters in the county, and having her up with the tying run, it was very scary,” Randy Hinkelman said. “Nothing but respect for these guys.”
Hinkelman thought this was the first time his team had seen Leadbetter’s pitching. They learned very quickly that she had a hard-to-hit change-up.
“The change-up is nasty, it gave us fits,” Randy Hinkelman said.
Lepeonka whiffed on that very pitch to strike out in the fourth inning.
“I wasn’t too happy about that. But I knew my next at-bat, I had to contribute,” she said. “I wasn’t looking to hit a home run but just to put the ball in play somewhere.”
Lepeonka has longball capabilities, though. Remember, she had a rare homer against Catoctin ace Taylor Smith last season.
And while Montgomery’s hit was far shorter, it set the tone for the rally and helped her redeem herself for fielding miscues.
“You kind of just have to flush what you do and focus on the team and contribute,” she said.
Walkersville tied the game at 1 in the fifth, when Caroline Hinkelman doubled, and her courtesy runner Anslee Barron scored on Alexis Offutt’s groundout to second base.
Offutt scored herself in the seventh, sprinting home from second on what was scored a groundout to the second baseman. Pinch hitter Alyvia Shew’s grounder took a wicked hop off the second baseman, but Shew was unable to run to first because she hurt her knee and went down near home plate.
After Offutt scored and Shew was retired, Shew was carried off the field and placed in a chair near Walkersville’s dugout. She had to stay there during postgame handshakes, but Middletown players all walked over and shook her hand.
After failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs in the first, Middletown took a 1-0 lead in the third. Center fielder Camille Jones, who made several nice catches, singled and scored when a pitch got past the catcher.
Meanwhile, Leadbetter was working quickly, retiring 10 of the first 13 batters she faced — and one batter who reached was thrown out at third by catcher Morgan Gross.
“She’s been fighting an injury, so she hasn’t thrown much this year,” Knights coach Charley Toms said. “But when she has, she’s been on. She threw a 2-0 game against Catoctin. And with the exception of one bad ball, on a pitch call, it would’ve been a little bit closer game [on Thursday].”
Leadbetter said she’s been feeling better every day. She went the distance on Thursday, striking out three. She pitched to contact, although her change-up often got swing-and-misses.
“I love to throw people off pitching with it,” she said.
Like Leadbetter, Caroline Hinkelman and Dietrich both had solid outings by relying on their defense to make plays that thwarted threats by a Middletown team that has made noticeable strides.
“I think things have come together, we’re working hard,” Toms said. “We still cannot stack the hits up the way we need to, but we’ve got a few more weeks to work on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.