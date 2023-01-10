THURMONT — Despite putting up yet another double-double on Tuesday, Walkersville girls basketball player Abby Albertson said she didn’t know if she played her best game.
But in the career memories department, this game currently ranks as one of the best for the senior forward.
“This is up pretty high,” Albertson said. “Definitely like [one of the] top five moments.”
Facing a Catoctin team that had yet to lose in the regular season, the Lions jumped in front with a 21-3 run that bridged the final two quarters and fended off the Cougars’ frantic comeback bid down the stretch to pull out a stunning 55-50 victory.
“In all of my four years, that’s the first time we beat Catoctin,” said Albertson, who’s been a varsity player since she was a freshman.
She’s one of several who helped engineer this unprecedented win. Often sharing the court with four Walkersville guards in the second half, Albertson hit back-to-back layups in the fourth quarter to prolong the game’s pivotal run.
“I don’t know if I had the best game,” she said. “But it was a lot of good points when it mattered.”
Lions coach Troy Bolyard wasn’t complaining about Albertson, not on a night when she finished with 12 points (tying sophomores Addison Boram and Ciara Simms for the team lead) and 10 rebounds. Not on a night when she set screens on pick-and-rolls that often produced points.
“We feel very confident that she’s going to come up big for us,” Bolyard said. “Abby, she’s a double-double machine.”
Even more importantly, Albertson didn’t foul out after picking up her fourth foul with 1:58 left in the third quarter of a game that saw almost every Walkersville starter get in foul trouble.
But as Albertson was quick to point out, this was a team win, one in which several other players hit big shots, especially from long range.
“That’s probably the best we’ve shot all season,” Boram said. “We all were making shots.”
Ciara Simms hit one, sinking a 3-pointer from the left corner at the third-quarter buzzer, cutting Catoctin’s lead to 37-33 and starting the decisive run. No wonder Bolyard calls Simms his team’s sparkplug.
“It was huge,” Albertson said of Simms’ shot. “It bumped up the energy.”
Boram maintained that energy level when she nailed a straightaway 3-pointer, giving the Lions a 41-37 lead with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Boram also hit two foul shots to seal the win, giving the Lions a 55-48 lead with 31.8 seconds left.
“She’s been struggling at the foul line,” said Bolyard, whose team improved to 6-4. “But in the end, she made her two free throws and came through when it was time.”
When Boram hit a driving layup to give the Lions a 51-39 lead with 3 minutes left, the win seemed well in hand. But Catoctin got to the foul line, forced turnovers and hit fast-break buckets to quickly storm back into the game.
Catoctin sophomore Taylor Smith, playing with a wrapped left leg after getting kneed in the quad during the second quarter, had a three-point play to narrow Walkersville’s lead to 51-48 with 1:05 left.
But Simms hit a layup to help keep the Cougars at bay.
Boram had four assists. Jill Silver had nine points. Natalie Meyer had three assists and helped anchor Walkersville’s defense, which often pressed to prevent Catoctin from getting up and down the floor quickly.
Brooke Williams led Catoctin (9-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Smith had 12 points and six rebounds. Sam Orndorff had 11 points.
“This is going to help us in the long run,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said. “It hurts right now, but we get back it tomorrow at practice and let’s get better.”
