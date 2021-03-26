With a lineup of strong athletes up and down the offensive and defensive lines for Walkersville, the Lions faced their toughest battle inside the trenches Friday night at Linganore High School.
Relying on names such as K.J. Brooks, Alus Mbella, Albizu Palomo and Mikey Embrey, among others, Walkersville pushed the Lancers line forwards and backwards while putting together an impressive 10-minute span to stifle any chance at momentum by Linganore.
Backed up against their own 1-yard line following a goal-line stand by the Lions’ defense, Walkersville’s offense stepped onto the field and embarked on a methodical 20-play, 99-yard touchdown drive.
With the Lancers offense bottled up for the majority of the game by Walkersville’s stout line, the Lions held on for a 21-7 victory.
“I have to give our defensive coordinator Tyler Thompson a big shout out. He’s a Linganore grad. Beat his old coach, beat his dad,” Lions coach Joe Polce said, referring to Linganore coach Rick Conner and assistant Rich Thompson. “He’s a big motivator and has those guys flying around. He’s an asset to our program, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”
Walkersville (3-0) escaped unscathed on its second drive of the night. Forced to punt from its own 8, Franklin — the Lions’ punter — watched his short kick sail up in the air and take a Linganore (1-1) bounce before he scrambled toward the ball and pushed it out of bounds at the Lions’ 3.
Faced with second-and-goal, Linganore’s Cole Mitchell carried the ball down inside the 1. Mitchell was swarmed by a number of Lions for no gain on a third-down carry, then Lancers quarterback Timmy Conner fumbled the handoff attempt intended for Mitchell on fourth down, and Linganore turned it over on downs.
Backed up against their own end zone, the Lions offensive line paved the way for the rushing attack, grinding out 94 yards of the 99-yard drive with the run game behind mainly Naseem Pacheco (199 yards on 26 carries) and Josiah Jones. An offsides penalty on a fourth-and-2 on the Lions’ 18 by the Lancers extended the drive that resulted in a touchdown run of 2 yards by Jones.
“That’s good old-fashioned, old-school Walkersville running,” Polce said. “We’ve got two of the top running backs in the state on our team, and we rotate them in and out.”
Jones, who finished with 68 rushing yards, echoed his coach, saying, “That’s what we do. That’s Walkersville football.”
Trailing 14-0 with 6:26 before halftime, the Lancers offense — which managed just 14 yards in the first half — continued to falter, gaining its only first down of the half on an offsides by the Lions.
Linganore’s offense finally sprang to life with 3:02 left in the third quarter as Xander McClure broke loose for a 26-yard gain. After a series of explosive runs, the Lancers capped an eight-play drive with a touchdown from a yard out by McClure on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Leading 14-7, Jones took over on the Lions’ final 11-play drive on offense, following his blocks and pushing forward for extra yardage on several runs before he took his final carry and spun off a defender and stretched the football across the goal for a touchdown from a yard out.
“I like to straight run over people more, and seeing [Pacheco] move makes me open up my eyes more and get more yards,” Jones said.
With the Lions ahead 21-7 with 1:36 to play, Linganore made one final comeback attempt, which was thwarted along the goal-line once again as Conner’s pass intended for Mitchell in the corner of the end zone was intercepted by Jae Sean Fulton.
The Lancers’ struggles began from the opening kickoff, with Walkersville’s Collen Sewell coming out of the pile with the football at the Linganore 25 yard-line on a fumble recovery.
Walkersville’s offense went to work, alternating carries with Pacheco and Jones, which set up quarterback Andrew Stroka for an 11-yard touchdown pass to Boston College commit Jeremiah Franklin that was tipped by a Lancer and bobbled by Franklin before he secured the score.
McClure had 17 carries for 88 yards for Linganore.
Glad that they are now playing. It looks like Walkersville would have been a strong state title contender if they had played a regular season
