URBANA — Don’t be fooled by ninth grader “Lo” McAnaw’s nickname or class — as far as Urbana’s softball team is concerned, she’s not just some lowly freshman.
In fact, she was the first batter the Hawks sent to the plate on Thursday, when they needed to beat a quality Thomas Johnson team to bolster their hopes of capturing the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division title.
“When she started hitting the ball, I moved her into the leadoff spot,” longtime Urbana coach Frank Husson said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a freshman in the leadoff spot.”
Hard to knock that decision after what McAnaw did on Thursday.
Jumping on the first pitch thrown in the bottom of the first inning, McAnaw pulled a homer over the left-field fence to provide Urbana starter Delaney Reefe with a lead she and her trusty defense never relinquished as the Hawks beat the visiting Patriots 8-4.
Urbana (12-3, 10-2 Spires) has two division games left, facing Frederick on Friday and traveling to TJ on Monday. If the Hawks win both, they’ll finish ahead of Linganore and South Hagerstown — which both have concluded Spires play with 11-3 marks — in the division standings and earn a spot in the CMC championship game.
If the Hawks split their final two games, there would be a three-way tie for first in the Spires, so a tiebreaker would be needed to determine the champ. Urbana split with both Linganore and South Hagerstown, while the Lancers swept the Rebels.
At any rate, the Hawks did what they needed to on Thursday.
“I think we all came in with a lot of energy because we really wanted to lock in CMCs,” Reefe said. “We knew that that was kind of on the line here.”
Heading into this season, the University of Maryland-bound Reefe headlined a cast of key returnees who figured to play a prominent role in any success the team enjoyed. But throughout the spring, McAnaw steadily grew into a vital contributor for the Hawks, becoming a sure-handed shortstop and one of Frederick County’s top hitters.
Heading into Thursday’s game, she was hitting .514. She’s also shown a penchant for making fine fielding plays, including some from deep in the hole at short. She started a 6-4-3 double play, which Cici Bullock’s nice stretch completed, to help foil TJ’s comeback bid in the seventh.
“A phenomenal talent,” said Husson, adding that his team was already fortunate to have a generational talent in Reefe. “When she hits the ball, the ball just explodes off of her bat.”
McAnaw, whose nickname was inspired by Flo Rida’s song “Low,” which was out around the time she was born, said things started coming together for her around spring break. Husson was in no rush.
“As a freshman, I told her from the beginning, I was going to integrate her in slowly,” he said. “I wanted to put her in spots early in the season just to let her get comfortable with the high school game.”
She looked pretty comfortable on Thursday, when she hit her second varsity homer to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
“I was so proud. I was like, ‘That’s my freshman,’” said Reefe, who predicted McAnaw would carry on the legacy of Urbana softball long after she and others graduated.
McAnaw also hit an opposite-field, two-out RBI single in Urbana’s four-run third inning. Like her homer, that hit came on the first pitch.
“First pitches are definitely the best pitch because then everything else is just junk,” she said.
The Hawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings, and that was all the offense Reefe needed. Reefe ranks even higher than McAnaw on the county hitting leaders list, but she’s also one of the county’s top pitchers. She had eight strikeouts and scattered five hits on Thursday.
“She’s mixing that change-up in a little bit more, keeping the batters off balance, and just doing fantastic for us,” Husson said. “She spins the ball so well. Her spin pitches are just phenomenal.”
Delainey Quartucci had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks. Bullock had two RBIs, Maggie Hummer had two hits and No. 9 batter Charlotte Wilson had a double and one RBI.
Abbie Jennings had two-run single for TJ (9-6, 7-5 Spires) in the fourth. Lauren Chung had two hits. Camryn Senuta and Simiyah Abdul-Khabir both doubled.
Reliever Grace Roark, who will be continuing her career at Division I Mercer University (Georgia), worked the final four innings for the Patriots.
“I knew what we were up against this year. Grace, we’ve ridden her the whole way,” Patriots coach Paul Jennings said. “I’m just proud of my kids. They grind. We have our ups and downs, but every game, they’ve competed.”
