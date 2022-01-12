WRESTLING
Urbana 39, Tuscarora 37
The match came down to the 120-pound bout, where Urbana’s Nick Alahouzos outlasted Chase Wheeler for a 5-3 decision and the victory for the Hawks, who had a run of four pins from 160 to 195 pounds on Wednesday night.
106 — Justine Fuller (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Cooper (T) maj. dec. Chaz Rizak; 120 — Nick Alahouzos (U) dec. Chase Wheeler; 126 — Kamryn Herron (T) won by forfeit; 132 — Vince Corso (U) pinned Sotir Markoff, 3:40; 138 — William Anspoch (T) pinned Alex Blacklock, 2:34; 145 — Colin Feehey (T) pinned Perry Zhou, 4:39; 152 — Koen Burdette (T) dec. Andrew Bennett; 160 — Ethan Fauntleroy (U) pinned Colin McCoy, 1:13; 170 — August Wageman (U) pinned Logan McCoy, 1:41; 182 — Cole Kuhar (U) pinned Daniel Click, 0:54; 195 — Anson Gentry (U) pinned Connor Hughes, 1:26; 220 — Hadi Wassl (T) won by default over John Damoulakis; 85 — Anthony Corso (U) pinned Connor Wainberg (T) 1:50.
Urbana 60, Frederick 12
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Charles Rizak (U) won by forfeit; 120 — Nick Alahouzos (U) won by forfeit; 126 — John Mott (F) won by forfeit; 132 — Vince Corso (U) won by forfeit; 138 — Alex Raines (F) pinned Sam Furr, 2:40; 145 — Perry Zhou (U) won by forfeit; 152 — Andrew Bennett (U) pinned Stephen Zaw, 0:57; 160 — Ethan Fauntleroy (U) pinned Kevin Quintanilla, 0:54; 170 — August Wageman (U) won by forfeit; 182 — Cole Kuhar (U) pinned Ryan Clark, 5:41; 195 — Anson Gentry (U) pinned Esdras Kamden, 2:58; 220 — John Damoulakis (U) won by forfeit; 285 — Anthony Corso (U) pinned Alex Rosales, 0:50.
Tuscarora 58, Frederick 12
106 — Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Wheeler (T) won by forfeit; 120 — K. Herron (T) won by forfeit; 126 — Markoff (T) won by forfeit; 132 — R. Herron (T) won by forfeit; 138 — Raines (F) pin Anspach (T) 1:41; 145 — Feeney (T) won by forfeit; 152 — Burdette (T) pin Zaw (F) 3:40; 160 — Quintilla (F) pin C. McCoy (T) :47; 170 — L. McCoy (T) wwon by forfeit; 182 — Hughes (T) dec Clacke (F) 8-5; 195 — Wassl (T) dec Kamden (F) 8-5; 220 — No Contest; 285 — Wainberg (T) dec Rosales (F) 5-0.
Boonsboro 46, Catoctin 33
106 — Brady Davis (C) pinned Hamza Jivan, 2:24; 113 — Sean Martucci (B) pinned Emma Taylor, 2:25; 120 — Tanner Halling (B) pinned Peyton Castellow, 1:31; 126 — Keiten Castellow (C) pinned Henry Raab, 2:29; 132 — Sean Rinebolt (B) pinned Evan Burd, 2:32; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Hunter Ballatine, 4:21; 145 — Lucas Reeder (C) dec. Trevor Sowers, 8-4; 152 — Daynin McLain (C) pinned Russ Colliere, 3:33; 160 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned Michael Cornell, 1:00; 170 — Ben Petty (B) maj. dec. Hunter Bradshaw, 11-1; 182 — Graham McLean (B) won by forfeit; 195 — Nate Elliott (B) won by forfeit; 220 — Jacob Johnson (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Sean Cornell (B) won by forfeit.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linganore 48, TJ 46
A close game came down to the visiting Lancers’ driving, drawing fouls and hitting free throws in the fourth quarter.
Linganore’s Kayleigh Lake scored 12 points with three rebounds. Faith Chapman scored nine points.
Trinity Lindblade led TJ with 18 points and five assists. Sally Herndon scored nine. Liz Nwachukwa and Shawn Jones each grabbed eight rebounds.
Linganore won the JV game 33-21.Maddie Allen led the Lancers with 13 points. TJ’s Gabby Lindblade scored 15.
Frederick 41, South Carroll 38
Sydney Huskey had a near triple-double for the Cadets, registering 10 points, nine rebounds and nine steals, as they held off a late rally by the Cavaliers.
Frederick’s Asha Lacet scored 11 with 16 rebounds.
Frederick Warriors 51, Covenant Life 29
Tay McDonald scored a game-high 18 points, while Janel Morrisey added 17 to lead the Warriors, who improved to 11-1 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 64, Smithsburg 31
Shaden Hansen enjoyed his second straight double-double, getting 17 points with 10 rebounds as the Lions improved to 9-2.
Josh Stevens scored 16 with five boards. Kenyon Johnson scored 11, while Ty Campbell has three assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 47-43, led by Wyatt Gearhart’s 14 points.
Middletown 51, Williamsport 49
Logan Butts had 13 points and Jake Brandenburg added 11 for the Knights.
Middletown also won the junior-varsity game 38-36.
Frederick Warriors 80, Covenant Life 72
Caleb Passarelli had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Warriors improved to 9-3 overall.
Mica Kojic also scored 23 points for the Warriors.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hood 78, York College 61
YORK, Pa. — Hood College's Mason Wang scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and the became the Blazers' all-time leading scorer in a 78-61 win at York (Pa.) in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.
Wang drove for a tough layup to tie Cameron Cook's '14 record of 1,643 points with 13:30 to play. Later, Jack Fricka grabbed an offensive rebound and Hood swung the ball to Evan Wang, who found his twin brother open for a 3-pointer and the record. His 25 points on the evening extended his career total to 1,653.
Mason Wang went 5-for-10 from 3-point range on his way to an 8-of-14 night overall from the field. He was the only Blazer to go the free throw line, hitting 4-for-5. Fricka tied Wang for the team-high with seven boards.
Evan Wang hit 5-of-8 behind the 3-point arc, finishing with 15 points. He and Will Pataki each had five assists.
Ryan Hollwedel finished with a dozen points, going 5-of-9 from the floor with two 3-pointers.
The Blazers jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first 10 minutes, with the Wang twins each hitting a pair of 3-point field goals during the run. Mason Wang's second 3-pointer just over five minutes into the action moved him past Santo Provenzano '06 into second place on Hood's scoring chart.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York 77, Hood 38
The Blazers’ Morgan Anderson finished with 12 points and six rebounds in York, Pennsylvania. The senior added two blocks and a steal.
Nikki Etchison grabbed a career-high nine rebounds for Hood in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
