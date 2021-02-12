GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 68, TJ 63
Ryley Backer had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, for the visiting Railroaders on Friday night.
Brunswick’s Madison Shaffer had 17 points. Cassidy Rhodes had 12 points and five assists.
Shawn Jones had 16 points with nine rebounds for Thomas Johnson. Trinity Lindblade had 15 points. Jule Powe had nine points with four assists. Jasmine Harding had nine points with nine rebounds and six blocks.
Catoctin 49, Urbana 45
Alanna Tate had 26 points with 11 rebounds for Urbana. No scoring information for Catoctin was made available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 47, Frederick 43
The visiting Lions got nine points each from Jacob Montgomery, Brady Bowersox and Josh Stevens.
Montgomery chipped in three assists. Bowersox added three assists and five rebounds. Stevens had five boards, three steals and a block
Frederick’s Jalen Bowie led all scorers with 14.
Tuscarora 57, TJ 46
Malik Witherspoon led Tuscarora (2-1) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. James Quinn had 14 points and 10 assists. Elias Hilliard had 13 points and three assists.
The Patriots’ Isiah Fitzgerald scored 12. Binwi Bihai added 11 points with 10 rebounds for TJ (3-3).
WRESTLING
Linganore 65, Urbana 12
106—Wheat (L) pinned Edgell, 1:28; 113—Rizak (U) pinned Wilson, 1:46; 120—Ibarra (L) pinned Pendleton, 2:15; 126—Dickenson (L) tech. fall over Alahouzos, 15-0; 132—Considine (L) won by forfeit; 138—Lawn (L) pinned Blacklock, 0:20; 145—Arneson (L) pinned Fauntleroy, 4:53; 152—Bruce (L) dec. over Wageman, 12-9; 160—Dickenson (L) dec. over Harrell, 6-4; 170—Kuhar (U) won by forfeit; 182—Parkhurst (L) pinned Gentry, 3:11; 195—Rice (L) won by forfeit; 220—Schultz (L) won by forfeit; 285—Hummel (L) won by forfeit.
Tuscarora-Middletown
Stottlemeyer (M) pinned Herron, 4:47; Fuller (T) tech. fall Hollis, 16-0; Qualls (T) dec. Camarote, 3-2; Beckham (M) maj. dec. Lyons, 10-0; Hoy (M) pinned Lockett, 2:59; Waters (M) pinned Wassl, 3:32; Green (M) pinned Whitney, 4:59; Carpenter (M) pinned Vargas, 2:44; Fuller (T) pinned T. White, 5:26; Sheng (M) pinned Wassl, 2:39; Whitney (T) dec. Carpenter, 3-0; E. White (M) pinned Waskewich, :57; Hofgesang (M) pinned Coleman, 1:57; Beckham (M) pinned Feeney, 3:14.
Brunswick 72, Tuscarora 12
106—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 113—J.Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 120—Corwine (B) pinned Giron; 126—I. Herbert (B) pinned Price; 132—Grossnickle (B) pinned Adkins; 138—Dean (B) won by forfeit; 145—Runkles (B) won by forfeit; 152—Wells (B) won by forfeit; 160—Henderson (B) pinned Romero; 170—Call (T) pinned Bois; 182—Muir (B) won by forfeit; 195—DeAndra (B) pinned Bowers; 220—Stottlemyer (T) pinned Rippeon; 285—Haste (T) pinned Addoquaye.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 95, Linganore 70
Multi-event winners — Urbana — Logan Curtis, Kyle Gibson, Matteo Torres, Daniel Jeong; Linganore — Brendan Hanlon.
Oakdale 93, Middletown 87
Multi-event winners: Oakdale—Gavin Currie, Jayce Baek. Middletown—Jack Schreiber, Luke Yeatman, Ethan Hubble, Thomas Hartinger, Ben Tabor. Diving winner: Logan Torreyson, Middletown.
Girls
Linganore 118, Urbana 56
Multi-event winners: Linganore — Rachel McCoy, Peyton Orlando, Ellie Kahwajy, Megan Brobst, Lyra Garrett, Marina Katsumoto. Diving winner: Carley Hearne, Urbana.
Oakdale 113, Middletown 70
Multi-event winners: Oakdale—Hayley Taylor, Molly Robinson, Jensen Ritter, Jordan Kinnee. Middletown—Kathryn Pressly. Diving winner: Morgan Doolittle, Oakdale.
