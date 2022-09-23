FOOTBALL
Middletown 28, Boonsboro 15
Camren Baker had two interceptions on defense and threw a touchdown pass to help the Knights beat the Warriors.
Carson Smith rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and had one passing touchdown. Charlie Shafer and Ty Lawson each had one touchdown reception.
Middletown's Alex Hoy had nine tackles.
Catoctin 23, South Hagerstown 10
Connor Crum ran two in two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Logan Malachowski to help the Cougars (2-2) win their second straight.
Crum finished with 111 yards rushing and 95 yards passing. He also converted two of three extra points and kicked a field goal.
Luke Modugno led Catoctin's defense with seven tackles. Jameson Doll had two sacks, and JD McCallion and Nate Kovalcik both had an interception.
Brunswick 61, Rock Ridge 34
Ethan Houck threw four touchdown passes to help the Railroaders roll over the Phoenix.
Isaac Herbert had two touchdown catches for Brunswick (3-1), while Jacob Genos and DePriest Daniels each caught one touchdown pass.
Ben Wells rushed for two touchdowns, while Brice Bell and Jamison Gdowski each ran for one score.
MSD 42, Mercersburg 24
Zion Ortiz rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and also had a passing touchdown for the Orioles.
MSD's Ethan Guettler rushed five times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Nathan Sheppeck had a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Ian Guettler lead the Orioles' defense with seven tackles. Mepper Beshears had five tackles, including 1 sack. Josue Sanchez, Nathan Sheppeck, Zion Ortiz and Ethan Guettler each had five tackles each.
Urbana 49, Clarksburg 0
No information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 3, FSK 1
Layke Jensen recorded a hat trick for the Railroaders.
Atiya Jackson, Ryley Backer and Chloe Callahan had assists for Brunswick.
Tuscarora 2, Liberty 1
Ella Sheridan had one goal and one assist to help the Titans beat the Lions.
Nina Connors had one goal for Tuscarora, and Julia Morales had one assist. Keeper Laney Barton had nine saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Middletown 5, Boonsboro 2
Cullen Duggan had two goals and an assist for the Knights.
Omar Aguilar, Gabe Kopelson (penalty kick) and Kashton Dalhouse each had one goal for Middletown. Ashton Smith and MC Cioffi had assists. Keepers JC Schooler and Gary Wright combined for three saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Frederick Force 3, St. Timothy's 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-6, 25-8. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 8 kills, 7 aces; Grace Larrivee, 5 kills, 7 aces, 2 digs; Sam Reid, 5 kills, 1 ace; Grace Bowman, 4 kills, 4 digs; Abby DiNenna, 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Hannah Switzer, 2 kills, 6 aces. Force record: 7-0. JV match: Force 2, St. Timothy's 0.
New Life Christian 3, Cumberland Valley Christian 0
Scores: 25-9, 25-16, 25-15. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 20 kills, 11 aces, 5 digs; Minnie Ricketts, 5 assists, 3 aces; Jazmine De la Barra, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Sofia Krasta, 5 kills, 4 digs; Mason Wilson, 5 digs. New Life record: 10-2.
