BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 70, Tuscarora 60
The host Bears had five players score in double figures, led by Cameron Dorner’s 22 points on Tuesday night.
Alex Hawkins scored 13. Evan Austin and Cainan Schmidt each scored 12, while Will Rodriguez chipped in with 11.
Dorner added five boards and three assists. Alex Hawkins grabbed six rebounds, while Evan Austin had three steals.
The Titans had two players with a double-double. Malik Witherspoon had 16 points and 11 rebounds; Drew DeSanto added 13 and 10.
Latrell Mark contributed 14 points and six assists. Ayden Hurley scored 12.
Oakdale won the JV game 50-38. Max McFarland and Gage Lintin both scored 11 for the Bears. Tuscarora’s Gianni Giles had 16 points.
Walkersville 70, Boonsboro 51
The host Lions (13-3) had four players score in double digits, led by Kenyon Johnson’s 16 points. He added seven rebounds.
Shaden Hansen added 14 points with seven boards, while Shay Awuwoloye scored 14 with five boards. Josh Stevens recorded 10 points and six assists.
Winters Mill 49, Middletown 42
The visiting Knights’ Logan Butts scored 13 points in the loss.
Frederick 72, South Hagerstown 35
The host Cadets were led by Jalen Bowie (21 points), David Dorsey (13 points, four rebounds) and Emonte Hill Jr. (five rebounds, five assists).
Frederick won JV game 66-53. The Cadets were led by Gavin Legge with 25 points. Jeremiah Burke and Danny Remsberg added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 32, Oakdale 31
The host Titans prevailed behind Skylar Davis and Laney Barton, who each scored nine points.
The Bears had multiple attempts and free throws in the final 10 seconds but couldn’t convert.
Oakdale was led by Brynn Ohlhoff with 10 points and five rebounds. Sam Blaylock added seven rebounds and four assists.
Urbana 60, North Hagerstown 28
Six different players had at least five rebounds as the host Hawks rolled, getting 13 points and five boards from Liz Elliott.
Reagan McMahon and Cam Johnson led the team with seven rebounds apiece. Paige White had six.
Frederick 68, South Hagerstown 14
The visiting Cadets (10-4), who forced 45 turnovers, got 23 points and 10 steals from Sydney Huskey. They have won five straight.
Danielle Morgan had nine points and nine rebounds. Brianna Feifer had 14 point.
Catoctin 54, Brunswick 28
Emma Wivell paced the host Cougars with 12 points and four steals as they improved to 12-1.
Taylor Smith contributed 11 points, five steals and four assists. Emily Williams added 10 points with four assists. Lily Gadra had five rebounds.
The Railroaders were led by Abbey Bolingbroke with nine points and seven rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 44-16, led by Abbey Shaffer’s 11 points.
Middletown 48, Winters Mill 32
The host Knights were led by Riley Nelson (11 points, eight assists, three steals), Taylor Coffman (10 points, four steals) and Grace Stottlemyer (four steals).
Middletown won the JV game 45-13, getting 14 points from Brianna Lee.
Linganore 48, TJ 41
The host Lancers received 17 points, six rebounds and three steals from Faith Chapman in the victory.
Kayleigh Lake and Gracie Wilson each added eight points.
Linganore won the JV game 46-26, led by Maddie Allen’s 18 points.
Walkersville 66, Boonsboro 32
The visiting Lions were led by Addison Boram with 16 points and three steals.
Jill Silver added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Emma Bowers had 10 points, four steals and two assists. Natalie Meyer contributed five assists and four rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 36-22, getting 10 points from Aayana Teasley.
