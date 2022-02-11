BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 55, Urbana 44
The balanced Lions had four players score at least nine points while improving to 16-4 at home on Friday night.
Zion Ntemi, Shaden Hansen and Kenyon Johnson all had 10 points. Josh Stevens scored nine with seven rebounds. Ntemi added five steals; Hansen had five boards; and Johnson had six boards. Ty Campbell dished out seven assists.
Urbana won the JV game 46-36. Jaden Sasu led Walkersville with 11 points.
Linganore 82, Manchester Valley 47
Thirteen players scored for the visiting Lancers, paced by Timmy Conner’s 27.
Zeb Miller added eight point.
TJ 74, Catoctin 50
The host Patriots were led by Jaiden Pritchard with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Sam Larbi recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for TJ (12-6). Bryan Asang had four rebounds with five assists. Ben Perch scored eight with four boards.
TJ won the JV game on Thursday night.
Tuscarora 71, Smithsburg 44
Latrell Mark and Malik Witherspoon each registered double-doubles in the win for the host Titans.
Mark scored 20 with 10 assists; Witherspoon had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Drew DeSanto added 10 points with eight boards, while Camron Harry scored 12.
Tuscarora won the JV game 44-42.
MSD 47, Model Secondary School 20
Nathan Sheppeck scored 15 points with six assists as the Orioles improved to 18-4.
Rocco Bauer contributed 13 points and six boards. Mepper Beshears grabbed 10 rebounds.
Frederick 63, Middletown 30
Jalen Bowie scored 16 points with four assists for the host Cadets.
Keanu Boren scored 13, while David Dorsey added 11 points and seven boards. CJ Duque had three steals.
Seth McDaniel scored nine for the Knights.
Frederick won the JV game 52-32. The Cadets were led by Gavin Legge and Jeremiah Burke with 26 and 17 points, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 60, TJ 26
The host Cougars (16-1) received 19 points from Emily Williams and 17 from Paige Smith.
Emma Wivell scored 10 points with eight rebounds, while Lily Gadra added six assists.
TJ’s Trinity Lindblade scored nine points, while Jasmine Hardy scored 10 with six rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 47-20. Kayden Glotfelty led the Cougars with 15 points. TJ’s leading scorer was Gabby Lindblade with eight.
Urbana 51, Walkersville 31
The Hawks led by four at the half before pulling away in the third quarter.
Urbana’s Alanna Tate scored 19 points with seven rebounds, while Carmen Kweti grabbed 20 boards.
Hannah Miles contributed 11 points with four rebounds.
Walkersville was led by Jill Silver with nine points, while Natalie Meyer had eight points and five rebounds.
Walkersville won JV game 48-30. Liyana Ali-Goukoye led all scorers with 20 points.
Manchester Valley 50, Linganore 29
Faith Chapman led the Lancers with 12 points.
Linganore won the JV game 38-28, paced by Maddie Allen’s 19 points.
Tuscarora 43, Smithsburg 26
The visiting Titans were paced by Skylar Davis (16 points) and Laney Barton (11).
MSD 41, Model Secondary School 13
The Orioles (12-11) moved above .500 with the win, as Jad Macedo led them with 19 points. She added five steals.
Kayileah Fuller grabbed 10 rebounds.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A West Regionals
Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley starred in the meet as the Lancers took the team title with 108 points, easily defeating second-place Tuscarora (59). Moxley was a part of 40 points, winning two individual events and taking part in two victorious relays on Thursday night at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory.
The Oakdale boys nipped Manchester Valley for the team title, 74-73. The Bears won two relays and got an individual win from pole vaulter Sam Starrs. Linganore (58) placed third overall.
Girls state qualifiers
Frederick: Areyana Snowden (regional champion, high jump, 4-10).
Linganore: Mikayla Moxley (regional champion, 500, 1:22.18; regional champion, 800, 2:24.99); Gemma Davies (800); Caroline Perrone (regional champion, 1,600, 5:33.24; regional champion, 3,200, 11:55.32); Katelin DeFilippis (1,600, 3,200); Melanie Barger (55 hurdles); Juliana Nardini (high jump); 4x200 (Josslyn Quansah, Nardini, Payton Arneson, Barger); 4x400 (regional champion, Audrey Meadows, Davies, Morgan Roberts, Moxley); 4x800 (regional champion, Meadows, Roberts, Moxley, Lucy Ellis).
Oakdale: Ellen Gill (300, 500); Sarah Anderson (800); Kenna Fox (55 hurdles); 4x800 (Hailey Hallenburg, Kayla Brightman, Zhana Ivanova, Anderson).
Thomas Johnson: Ella Wilson (800); Elisa Ramos (regional champion, pole vault, 11-6).
Tuscarora: Taylor Hilliard (regional champion, shot put, 33-7); Micaela Richards (55 hurdles); Aylene Hernandez (3200); Khady Ndiaye (high jump); Arianna Davey (shot put); 4x200 (Patricia Mills, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Heidi Nkrumah, Joelle Kimbembe).
Boys state qualifiers
Frederick: Nashon McKinney-Spear (55); Reginald Snowden (55); Arthur Core (regional champion, 55 hurdles, 8.17; Adam Moezaw (regional champion, shot put, 48-3).
Linganore: Samuel Metzner (500); Kyle Walkers (500); John Sears (regional champion, 3,200, 10:12.42; 1,600); Cole Williamson (3,200); Andrew Moxley (55 hurdles); 4x200 relay (Taejon Anderson, McKinney-Spear, Joseph Poleate, Snowden); 4x200 (Moxley, Aaron Dufresne, Andrew Humphries, Kelsey Bannon); Logan Rich (shot put).
Oakdale (team champion): 4x200, regional champion (Kristian Moore, Samuel Starrs, Mason Scott, Ajauni Kerr); 4x800, regional champion (Conner Pamplin, Abhishek Mudireddy, Nathan Wooster, Sam Skinner); Mason Scott (55 hurdles); Samuel Starrs (regional champion, pole vault, 13-6; 55 dash); Ryan Brightman (1,600); Shiv Anderson (pole vault).
Thomas Johnson: Simon Essono (300); Dakari Burton, regional champion (500, 1:11.27); 4x800 (Tristan Kruse, Jonathan Regules, Amin Contreras, Burton); Brayden Ecker (pole vault); Dillen Owusu (pole vault).
Tuscarora: Edwin Niemandt, regional champion, (high jump, 6-0); Michael Cunningham (800); 4x200 (Mory Camara, Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Korell Asamoah); 4x800 (Kamsi Obuekwe, Luke Bernota, Jacob McCabe, Michael Cunningham).
