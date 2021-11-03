FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Class 2A West Region final I
Walkersville 2, Linganore 1, OT
The Lions won their first regional championship Wednesday when Claire Bandy took a pass from Alexis Johnson, getting a one-on-one situation before scoring the winning goal during the third minute of overtime.
It was Bandy’s first goal of the season. Olivia Miller scored Walkersville’s other goal on a reverse drive late in the first quarter to even the score at 1-1.
The Lancers outshot the Lions 11-3 and held a 14-5 edge in corners.
Linganore had taken a one-goal lead with 1:48 left in the opening period on a fast break by Carmen Wilhelm.
Alia Winterle helped the Lions clinch the win with 10 saves, while also regularly thwarting Linganore crosses.
Linganore goalie Taylor Carroll made four saves.
Walkersville will play in the state quarterfinals Friday or Saturday.
Class 4A West Region II final
Urbana 5, Clarksburg 0
Kaitlyn Mogar had three goals and one assist to help the Hawks win their fourth regional crown.
Amanda Talbott had two goals and two assists for Urbana (14-2), and goalie Celeste Valerio had two saves.
The Hawks advance to the state quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, and that game is tentatively scheduled for Friday.
Class 1A West Region final II
Francis Scott Key 1, Catoctin 0
No other information was provided.
BOYS SOCCER REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A West Region II final
Northwest 4, Urbana 1
No other information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
Class 4A West Region final II
Quince Orchard 2, Urbana 1
No other information was provided.
GIRLS SOCCER IAAM C2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
SJCP 6, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1
Maya Graham scored three goals to help the Vikings advance to the conference final.
Emma Porter had five assists for St. John's, while Sophie Schwaa, Alissa Ortiz and Mikayla Sando each had one goal.
The Vikings play in the championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Calvert Hall.
