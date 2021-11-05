FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 3A West quarterfinals
Oakdale 43, Rockville 6
Andrew Hodges rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, while also grabbing two catches for 27 yards in the visiting Bears’ win.
Quarterback Joe Pippin completed 8 of 10 for 135 yards and rushed for 1-yard TD.
Stefan Rich had a touchdown and blocked a punt. Brayden Kuhn had two receptions for 43 yards and a TD.
The Bears (6-4) advance to a road semifinal against top-seeded Linganore, which had a quarterfinal bye. The teams played an overtime thriller earlier this season, won by the Lancers, 54-53.
“Obviously, it’s probably our biggest rival, and in the playoffs, so it doesn’t get much bigger than that,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said of the Linganore rematch. “We’re looking forward to a second chance and making the most of it.”
Class 2A West quarterfinals
Middletown 48, Hammond 12
No details were provided.
The Knights (8-2) advance to face Glenelg, which blanked Century 42-0 on Friday.
Walkersville 35, Poolesville 28
Filling in at quarterback due to injuries, Jeremiah Franklin rushed for 128 yards and three TDs and completed 5 of 7 passes for 57 yards as the host Lions advanced.
Rony Lopez added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown.
On defense, Collin Sewell had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Lions travel Friday to face top-seeded Oakland Mills, which had a quarterfinal bye, in the semifinals.
Class 4A/3A West quarterfinals
Mount Hebron 50, Thomas Johnson 24
The Patriots were led by Jaiden Pritchard, who rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Ben Pearch added 59 yards rushing.
On defense, Pritchard, Emijahe Addison and Enuel Addoquaye each had a fumble recovery. Garrett Stottlemyer had a sack.
The Patriots’ season ends with a 1-9 record.
Private School games
MSD 32, Virginia Spartans 6
Jaden Joseph and Zion Ortiz each rushed for more than 100 yards with two touchdowns as the Orioles (7-2) prevailed.
Ortiz carried 15 times for 151 yards; Joseph carried 11 times for 134.
Ethan Sheppeck, who added a rushing TD, led the team with 11 tackles and a sack. Mepper Beshears had one interception as MSD held the Spartans to 85 yards of total offense.
St. Michael the Archangel-St. John’s Catholic Prep
Girls Soccer state quarterfinals
Class 3A
Oakdale 4, Magruder 1
The Bears received two goals from Reagan Plate as they moved on to the semifinals, where they’ll face either Mount Hebron or Crofton next Friday or Saturday.
Oakdale’s other goal-scorers were Taylor Bennett and Sam Gregorio. Hannah Clagett, Gwen Ladd and Ryleigh Alcala each had an assist.
Field hockey state quarterfinals
Class 4A
Walt Whitman 2, Urbana 1
Kaitlyn Mogar put the Hawks ahead 1-0 in the first quarter, but their season came to an end when Whitman’s Ellen Ford score a pair of third-quarter goals.
Nia Kombe-Jarvis assisted Mogar’s goal for Urbana (14-3), while goalie Celeste Valeria had two saves.
Class 3A
Westminster 2, Tuscarora 1
The Titans’ season came to an end. No details were provided.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 77, Wilson 64
Hood College’s Mason Wang scored 15 points in the second half as the host Blazers pulled away from Wilson in the opener of the MMI Tip Off Tournament.
Wang scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, going 3-of-8 from 3-point range. The senior added five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Bryce Butler had an excellent debut for the Blazers, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. The graduate student went 6-of-10 shooting, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range.
Evan Wang had 11 points.
Wilson outrebounded the Blazers 41-35.
Hood committed just 14 turnovers and held a 26-15 edge in points off turnovers.
The Blazers face Randolph-Macon, ranked No. 1 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25, in the MMI Tip Off Championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
