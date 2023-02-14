GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 47, Frederick 46
Oakdale’s Alisa Ortiz hit a big 3-pointer in the final three minutes for some breathing room, and Skai Bayless knocked down two key foul shots with 4 seconds left as the Bears (15-6) went on to a hotly contested victory Tuesday night.
Alexis Rowe tallied 10 points, nine boards and four blocks for Oakdale. Bayless finished with nine points, four assists and three steals.
Frederick’s Sydney Huskey hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, capping her 24-point night.
Oakdale won the JV game to remain undefeated (18-0). Mia Sims had 12 points, while Shay Raiford had 10 points.
Linganore 69, Tuscarora 33
The Lancers (18-3) were led by Trinity Lindblade with 20 points, four assists and four of the team’s 20 steals.
Trysten Colburn added 12 points, five rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Julia Mitchell had a team-best eight rebounds.
The Titans’ Laney Barton and Lauren Dowdie each scored eight. Dowdie, Barton and Zizi Oji had five boards apiece.
Linganore won the JV game 53-11. The Lancers’ Kaitlin Durbin and Genevieve Vlha had 10 points apiece.
Urbana 63, TJ 28
The Hawks’ Alanna Tate delivered a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Paige White contributed 12 points, while Bri Shuttlewood had 11 points with six boards. Ava Duerr grabbed 10 rebounds.
TJ’s Ariana Opazo scored eight points. Tamanii Littles added four rebounds and three blocks.
Urbana won the JV game 56-13. TJ was led by Riley Kelly with six points.
Brunswick 51, Clear Spring 33
The Railroaders’ Andie Welsh put together a triple-double of 11 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks to go with three steals in the victory.
Cassidy Rhodes contributed 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ryley Backer added nine points.
Rockbridge Academy 41, MSD 37
Jade Macedo paced the Orioles with 12 points in defeat. She also had four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
MSD’s Olivia Clinger had 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 53, Williamsport 46
The Cougars iced the game from the free-throw line, with Benjamin Krauss and Matthew Offutt each making a pair.
Catoctin’s Robert Ruch Jr. had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Colin Toms snatched 20 rebounds. Logan Williams tallied 14 points.
Catoctin won the JV game 60-39, getting 18 points from Ben Belluomo.
Thomas Johnson 64, Urbana 57
TJ pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Hawks 24-14.
Connor Roddy paced the Patriots (11-10) with 23 points and three assists. Sam Larbi scored 12, while AJ Spencer scored 11 with six assists. Avree Harris added five rebounds.
TJ won the JV game 51-46, led by Damien Fair’s 22 points. Jakari Means added 13.
Frederick 52, Oakdale 31
The undefeated Cadets received a game-best 20 points from Elwyne Wordlaw in their latest win.
Ivan Quijada added 11 points, while David Dorsey had nine points with five rebounds. Joaquin Snowden grabbed six boards.
The Bears (13-8) were led by Max McFarland with nine points and nine rebounds.
Frederick won the JV game 48-45.
MSD 52, Rockbridge Academy 23
Rocco Bauer paced the Orioles with 10 points in the rout.
Nathan Sheppeck added nine points, eight boards and four steals. Tahoe Herzig-Wilcox had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Zion Ortiz contributed six assists and five boards.
Clear Spring 47, Brunswick 41
Ethan Genos had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Roaders fell.
Garrett Bowie had 11 points, while Ricky Cicmanec had 10 points, three assists and three steals.
Brunswick won the JV game 56-29, led by Nate Borawski (16 points), Jake Genos (15) and Eli Miller (13).
Linganore 82, Tuscarora 68
The victorious Lancers had a pair of 20-point scorers in Tommy Walsh (24) and AJ Vollmer (20).
Meanwhile, Chase Rokisky scored 18, and Brandon Donaldson added 10. Donaldson and MJ Rawlett each had five assists.
The Titans had four double-digit scorers in Breylon Lewis (17), Camron Harry (16), Andrew Kabiritsi (16) and Mitchell Curtis (10).
Linganore won the JV game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hood 80, York 72
The Blazers closed the first half with a 31-10 run to erase a 20-point deficit and went on to win in York, Pennsylvania, in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth action.
Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) came off the bench for 22 points. Christopher Smalls finished with 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Garrison Linton (Oakdale) scored 13 points with four assists and four steals.
After Hood dug out of the first-half hole to lead 40-39 at the break, the game saw 15 lead changes or ties in the first 13 minutes of the second half until a 9-0 run gave the Blazers a 63-57 lead on a bucket by Michael Wallace with 6:47 left.
Hood improved to 15-9 overall and 9-6 in the MAC Commonwealth, tied with Eastern for third in the conference standings. The Blazers close out the regular season when Alvernia visits for Senior Day at 3 p.m. Saturday.
FCC 110, Christendom College 59
The Cougars were paced by Malik Witherspoon’s double-double of 25 points and 20 rebounds.
Adam Abdelrahim added 15 points. Justin Morrisey scored 11 with six rebounds and six assists. Alex Bailey also scored 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.