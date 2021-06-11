BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
2A West Section II final
Oakdale 7, Linganore 6, OT
With time winding down, Troy Ulisney received a pass in close proximity to the Linganore goal and fired a shot into the net from the right side for an overtime win that sends the Bears to the state quarterfinals.
It’s Oakdale’s first trip to the state tournament since 2013, and it sent the Bears streaming onto the field in celebration.
1A West Section II final
Smithsburg 17, Brunswick 14
JT Harich led the Roaders with six goals and four assists.
Other Brunswick scorers were Cameron Cornett (four goals), Josh Cadle (three goals, three assists) and Peyton Dean (one goal). Isaac Herbert and Brice Bell each added an assist. Issac Herbert won 23 faceoffs. Goalie Charlie Lawrence had 10 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
3A West Section I final
Urbana 21, Tuscarora 7
The Hawks advanced to the state tournament.
No details were provided.
