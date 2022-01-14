GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 58, Frederick 51
Entering the fourth quarter tied, the host Bears took over on Friday night, led by Sam Blaylock (15 points).
Emma Carey contributed 15 points with six rebounds and three steals for Oakdale (4-6).
McKenna Witt dished out three assists. Jane Rape and Brynn Ohlhoff each grabbed seven rebounds.
Linganore 48, Tuscarora 28
Julia Mitchell’s 18 points fueled the host Lancers (6-2).
Kayleigh Lake contributed eight points, six rebounds and four blocks.
Linganore won the JV game 51-34, getting 13 points from Maddie Allen.
Middletown 40, Walkersville 33
The host Knights rallied to overtake the Lions in the fourth, outscoring Walkersville 11-2 in the quarter.
Kathryn DeGrange and Riley Nelson each had 10 points for the Knights.
Nelson added five assists and five steals. Bri Horman had six boards and six steals.
Addison Boram totaled 12 points and four steals for Walkersville. Emma Bowers had six boards. Gracey Bowers, Jill Silver and Caroline Hinkelman each had five rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 32-28, with Jess Doreen scoring nine.
Francis Scott Key 52, Brunswick 40
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 19 points.
Ryley Backer added 15 points. Abbey Bolingbroke had 10 rebounds.
FSK won the JV game 35-8.
Carroll Christian 44, MSD 41
Sigridura Junc led the Orioles (4-9) with 16 points and four rebounds, while Sierra Herzig-Wilcox scored 10 points. Kaylieah Fuller grabbed nine rebounds with three steals.
Urbana 55, TJ 37
Alanna Tate scored 17 points with seven rebounds in the Patriots’ win.
Carmen Kweti added 13 points with 11 rebounds, while Hannah Miles had 15 points. Reagan McMahon grabbed eight boards.
For TJ (1-6), Trinity Lindblade had 13 points and seven steals, and Jasmine Harding recorded six rebounds and four blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 62, Urbana 44
The host Patriots (7-3) boasted a pair of double-doubles, with Cecil Doherty registering 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Sam Larbi scoring 13 with 10 boards.
Oscar Contreras led TJ with 18 points. Brian Asang had four assists.
Urbana won the JV game.
Walkersville 69, Middletown 34
The host Lions rolled to their 10th victory, getting 17 points and five rebounds from Josh Stevens.
Shaden Hansen added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Kenyon Johnson had 12 points with 10 boards for Walkersville (10-2). Ty Campbell had five assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 62-11, with Jaden Sasu and Achilles Whitby each scoring nine.
Williamsport 71, Catoctin 45
The visiting Cougars were led by Dylan Nicholson (14 points), Brendan Ott (10 points) and Colin Toms (13 rebounds).
Oakdale 58, Frederick 50
Cameron Dorner helped the visiting Bears prevail with 20 points and six rebounds.
Alex Hawkins added 17 points. Will Rodriguez had four steals.
Frederick received 12 points apiece from David Dorsey and Jalen Bowie. Dorsey had five rebounds; Bowie had seven. Chris Matevia added 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Oakdale also won the JV game 56-49. Zach Nelson led the Bears with 16 points.
FSK 64, Brunswick 69
Ethan Genos totaled 25 points with seven rebounds for the Railroaders.
Garrett Bowie added six assists.
Brunswick won the JV game 46-30, led by Jackson Dudley’s 27 points.
MSD 75, Carrroll Christian 61
Zion Ortiz scored 23 points with eight rebounds and four steals for the Orioles (10-1).
Zeke Ortiz added 21 points with four assists. Nathan Sheppeck compiled eight assist and four steals.
New Life 52, Calvary Christian 44
The host Rams got a triple-double from Adrian Amaya, who had 13 points, 11 steals and 10 steals.
Kyle Courts led New Life (4-4) with 21 points, adding five rebounds. Aidan James added 11 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin James had 10 points and seven boards.
FCA 75, Harford Christian 18
Nathan Bowes dropped 33 points to go with four rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Defenders improved to 9-2.
Greg Quire added nine points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jonny Canning had nine points, five assists and three steals.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The Oakdale boys and Urbana girls won the 18-team Warrior Invitational at Hagerstown Community College with 116.5 points and 108 points, respectively.
The Bears got wins from Mason Scott (55 hurdles), Abhishek Mudireddy (3,200) Samuel Starrs (pole vault), the 4x200 relay team (Kristian Moore, Joseph Mambo, Mason Scott, Ajauni Kerr), the 4x800 relay (Conner Pamplin, Reed Fliegel, Nathan Wooster, Sam Skinner).
Meanwhile, the Urbana girls received wins from Angeline Amefia (300 hurdles, 55 hurdles) and Fiona Agyekum (shot put).
Other winners from Frederick County in the boys meet were Walkersville's Andrew Simmons (55 dash) and Travis Buakah (500 run) and Middletown's Chris Brown (shot put).
In the girls meet, the other champions from the county were Linganore's Mikayla Moxley (800, 1,600) and Middletown's Ava Allen (pole vault) and 4x800 relay team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.