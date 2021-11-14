Brunswick High School advanced to the state final in boys and girls soccer with a pair of victories Saturday at Northeast-Anne Arundel High School.
The Brunswick boys soccer team advanced with a 2-1 victory over Allegany, while the Brunswick girls rallied for a 2-1 overtime win over Mountain Ridge.
Both teams will face Fallston for the Class 1A state title Thursday at Loyola University in Baltimore. The Brunswick boys will take on the Cougars at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the girls game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
This marks the first time since 2012 that both of the Brunswick soccer teams reached the state final in the same season.
The boys team will be seeking its fourth state championship overall (1990, 2012, ‘14), while the girls team will be seeking its first.
The Railroaders were the runner up in the boys tournament in 2010, while the girls team reached the state final in 2011 and ‘12.
In Saturday’s state semifinal at Northeast-AA, Logan Malone and Ryan Domathoti each scored goals for the Brunswick boys (14-3-1). Malone and Rickey Cicmanec had assists, and goalkeeper Finn McGannon made 10 saves.
In the girls game, Atiya Jackson and Hannah Estep notched goals for the Railroaders, who improved to 15-4 with the victory.
Estep’s game winner was scored with 4 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first overtime session after she found a loose ball and tucked it inside the far post.
Ryley Backer added an assist for Brunswick.
Class 3A Girls Soccer Semifinal
Mount Hebron 1, Oakdale 0
The Bears fell in Saturday’s game at Linganore High School. Oakdale finished the season at 15-2-2.
Class 3A Boys Soccer Semifinal
C. Milton Wright 2, Tuscarora 0
The Titans fell for the first time this season at Linganore High School. They finished the season at 17-1-1.
Class 4A-3A West Football
Urbana 38, Mount Hebron 14
The Hawks (5-6) advanced to the state quarterfinal with the road win Saturday. They will travel to face the top seed in the classification, Dundalk, at 7 p.m. Friday.
No other details were provided.
Men’s Basketball
St. Joseph’s 80, Mount St. Mary’s 60
PHILADELPHIA — A sluggish first half proved to be the difference as the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team lost at Saint Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Dakota Leffew paced the Mount with a career-high 15 points, while Malik Jefferson chipped in 12 points and six rebounds in the loss.
The Mount (1-2) struggled to get in sync in the first half, falling behind 18-to-4 while making just one of their first 16 shots taken in the game.
Women’s Basketball
Mount St. Mary’s 102, Valley Forge 15
EMMITSBURG — The Mountaineers (1-1) posted their largest margin of victory and fewest points allowed in program history, as Antoine White earned his first victory as the team’s coach.
Six Mount players registered new career-highs for points. Aryna Taylor led the way, shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field to score 25. Isabella Hunt posted her first double-double at the Mount with 15 points and 11 boards, and Jessica Tomasetti crossed the 20-point mark for the first time in college, shooting 9-of-14. Jada Lee added 10 points to beat her previous high of eight last year.
