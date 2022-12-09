BOYS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 52, Southern Garrett 50
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 52, Southern Garrett 50
Ricky Cicmanec had a team-high 13 points to help the visiting Railroaders win.
Garrett Bowie had 11 points and six rebounds for Brunswick. Jackson Dudley had seven assists. Ethan Genos had seven rebounds.
TJ 68, Saint James 48
AJ Spencer, Connor Roddy and Ben Pearch each had 11 points to help the visiting Patriots improve to 2-0.
Sam Larbi had nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals for TJ. Spencer had five assists and three steals.
Frederick 71, South Carroll 43
David Dorsey had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the Cadets.
Elwyne Wordlaw had 12 points and seven assists for Frederick. Ivan Quijada had 12 points.
Frederick won the JV game 66-51.
Oakdale 59, Catoctin 35
Gage Linton had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bears.
Christian Wade had 12 points for Oakdale, and Tre Apenou scored 10. Harrison Tisdale had six rebounds.
Colin Toms and Robert Ruch Jr. each had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Catoctin.
Middletown 61, Tuscarora 48
Brett Lucas had 12 points to lead the Knights over the visiting Titans.
Andrew Liscinsky had 11 points for Middletown, and Jonathan Richards scored 10.
Middletown won the JV game 42-36.
New Life 49, McLean School 43
With the win, the Rams advanced to today's New Life Holiday Shootout championship game.
Adrian Amaya had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead New Life.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 56, Sherwood 37
Alanna Tate had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawks over the Warriors.
Cassidy Mahaney had 17 points for Urbana (2-0). Paige White had 10 rebounds. Tobi Adebambo had eight boards, and Ava Duerr had five.
Middletown 59, Tuscarora 40
Three players scored in double figures to help the visiting Knights get their first win of the season.
Talia Jenkins had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for Middletown (1-1), Breonah Lawyer had 12 points and seven steals. Riley Nelson had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Kathryn DeGrange had six rebounds and three assists.
Skylar Davis led Tuscarora with 10 points.
Middletown won the JV game 43-29. Abby Wagle had 10 points, while Clare DeGrange and Celia Yost each scored eight.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
After winning the school's first state championship in volleyball, Urbana High volleyball coach Jerry Burge and two of his daughters who are on the team, Charis and Logan, are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
Following their 3-0 victory over Centennial in last week's Class 3A championship game to cap a dominant season, Tuscarora boys senior captain Tony Lombardi and coach Todd Knepper are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.