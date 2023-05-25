TENNIS
Class 1A State Tournament
TENNIS
Class 1A State Tournament
Brunswick’s mixed doubles team of Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy made the state final with a pair of easy wins at Baker Park.
McDonald and Kennedy first swept McDonough’s Sarah Clark and Aiden Gibney, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals before dispatching St. Michaels’ Carly Gill and Cooper Baum, 6-1, 6-1 in the semis.
The team will face Liberty’s Grace Maerten and Hayden Speace in Saturday’s final as McDonald and Kennedy seek to become the Roaders’ first state tennis champions.
Brunswick’s boys doubles team of Zach Ahern and Isaac Hatch won its quarterfinal match over North East’s Gavin Hawley and Alex Tadalan, 6-2, 6-2, before being swept in the semifinals by Liberty’s Arjun Mistry and Nikhil Andhavarapu, 6-0, 6-0.
Ahern and Hatch will compete in Saturday’s third-place match against Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
Gastonia 8, Frederick 3
Frederick’s bullpen was its undoing for the second straight game, allowing four runs in the eighth inning to the Honey Hunters to break a deadlock.
With the score knotted at 3-3, Gastonia sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth, kicking off the scoring with a leadoff triple by Jack Reinheimer and a go-ahead RBI double by J.C. Escarra. Steven Sensley then drove in two with a double of his own, and Luis Curbelo hit a sacrifice fly to cap the frame.
The yet-to-be-named team has dropped four of five after a seven-game winning streak, falling to 0-9 against the Honey Hunters this season.
Frederick jumped out to a brief lead in the second inning on Raudy Read’s solo shot, his fourth blast of the year. After Gastonia tied it in the fourth, Leobaldo Cabrera lined a two-run homer to put Frederick in front again in the fifth.
But the Honey Hunters evened the game in the seventh on Carlos Franco’s two-run jack, part of his four-RBI effort. That shot came off Frederick starter Dustin Beggs, who went six-plus innings and struck out five, scattering four hits and three runs (two earned).
However, it was the bullpen once again that collapsed, leading to Gastonia’s victory and series sweep. Frederick continues its homestand with a three-game series against first-place High Point that kicks off Friday.
