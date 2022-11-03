CROSS-COUNTRY
3A West Regional Championship
The Frederick girls and Oakdale boys came away with the team titles Thursday at Thomas Johnson High School en route to next weekend’s state championships.
The Cadets cruised to their first regional victory since 1993 behind standout Caroline Gregory, who won her second 3A West crown with a time of 18:38.06.
She led Frederick to a score of 38, easily topping second-place Oakdale (81) as the Cadets kept alive their streak of wins this season. Other Cadets scorers were Juliana Brawner (fourth), Lucinda Slagle (seventh), Sofia Driver (eighth) and Mary Joy Johnson (18th).
The top five teams and 19 individuals advanced to states from the girls meet.
Oakdale’s scorers were Sydney Querry (ninth), Madison Chorney (10th), Zhana Ivanova (12th), Bailey Roman (20th) and Kayla Brightman (31st).
Linganore was fourth, with Anna Quackenbush (third), Meredith Moyer (fifth), Valerie Emerson (26th), Katie Padilla (34th) and Lucy Ellis (38th) scoring for the Lancers.
Thomas Johnson placed fifth. The Patriots’ top five were Ella Wilson (sixth), Lauren Chung (13th), Erin Reeder (16th), Rachel Herbst (32nd) and Tess DeGuzman (42nd).
Tuscarora’s Elizabeth Young (14th) also qualified for states.
On the boys side, the top seven teams and 22 individuals qualified, paced by the Bears, who scored 69 points to top runner-up Magruder (86).
Oakdale’s scoring runners were Abhishek Mudireddy (fourth), Ryan Brightman (11th), David Tressler (12th), Sam Skinner (15th) and Benjamin Llerena (27th).
Fourth-place Linganore’s top five finishers were Cole Williamson (sixth), Cormac Moroney (seventh), Kyle Walker (23rd), Victor Cretella (25th) and Luke Collins (40th).
Tuscarora placed sixth, paced by Kamsi Obuekwe (ninth), Andrew Franklin (18th), Brenden Lane (22nd), Julian Pickens (24th) and Luke Haskins (49th).
Thomas Johnson was the final team qualifier in seventh, and its scorers were James Partlow (third), Jonathan Regules (21st), Beckett Tayler (33rd), James Higinbotham (39th) and Justin Borgen (62nd).
Frederick’s Thomas McReal (10th) qualified as an individual.
2A West Regional Championship
Erin McQuitty’s victory in the girls individual race at Liberty High propelled her Middletown team to the state meet.
She won in 19:36.37, almost 30 seconds faster than her closest pursuer, as the Knights claimed the fourth and final qualification spot. Poolesville won the girls meet with 36 points.
Middletown’s other scoring runners were Alayna Candelaria (22nd), Phoebe Manalo (24th), Corrine Sullivan (31st) and Skye Swick (37th).
Walkersville’s Kylie Schultz qualified for states by placing 14th.
Frederick County did not have any qualifiers from the boys meet.
4A West Regional Championship
The Urbana boys’ Terrance Tomblin advanced to the state meet by finishing 11th at Watkins Mill High.
On the girls side, Urbana’s Ivy Coldren took ninth to reach the state meet.
The Hawks boys and girls did not qualify as teams.
1A West Regional Championship
Brunswick’s Lauren Laverty and Morgan Jarrell finished ninth and 11th, respectively, to advance to the state meet as individuals, as did Catoctin’s Jenna Conley (eighth).
The boys results were not available.
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 2A West Region II quarterfinal
Middletown 3, Walkersville 1
Scores: 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 21 kills, 17 digs; Lily Godbold, 27 assists, 13 digs; Jessi Prescott, 27 digs; Carlee Darden, 5 kills, 6 aces. Walkersville leaders: Grace Rohrer, 9 kills, 14 assists, 12 digs; Lily Ward, 7 kills, 5 digs; Victoria Bessacque, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Laila Harris, 5 kills. Maya Fogle, 3 blocks; Adyn Isemann, 15 digs; Natalie Hafler, 10 digs. Next round: Middletown travels to face top-seeded Glenelg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A West Region I quarterfinals
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 2
Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 22-25, 15-7. Linganore leaders: Sadie Gladhill, 27 digs, 3 aces; Loghan Day, 8 kills; Shayna Ringer, 9 digs; Katie Healy, 7 kills, 5 digs; Kelsie Duda, 13 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace; Christina Contardi, 5 kills, 1 block; Raegan Heidenberg, 2 aces; Katie Bollhorst, 3 aces. Tuscarora leaders: Colleen Catania, 35 assists, 3 aces; Kinsley Taylor, 17 kills, 15 digs; Christina Lockett, 7 kills, 3 blocks; Regan Byrd, 18 digs; Emma Taylor, 9 kills, 1 block. Next round: Linganore faces either Frederick or Oakdale in the semifinals.
South Hagerstown 3, Thomas Johnson 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-18, 25-17. TJ leaders: Ellen Vu, 27 assists, 12 digs; Brynn Cochran, 7 kills 9 digs; Jordan Gugliuzza, 13 digs; Reagan Warsing, 8 kills, 9 digs; Anna Feuer, 10 kills, 2 aces.
Class 1A West Region II quarterfinals
Williamsport 3, Catoctin 1
Scores: 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-22. Catoctin leaders: Michaela Windisch, 18 assists; Anna Belluomo, 10 kills, 15 digs; Abby May, 5 kills; Abby Bowley, 3 blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.