CROSS-COUNTRY
Frederick freshman Caroline Gregory and Thomas Johnson senior Alex Lombardo both won individual titles at the Frederick County Cross-Country championships at Thomas Johnson High School on Saturday.
Lombardo won the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 57.52 seconds, and his victory helped the Patriots win the boys team title.
Gregory won the girls race with an 18:56.58.
Urbana won the girls team title with 42 points, and Oakdale placed second with 66 points.
The Hawks’ top five was Ivy Coldren (third), Addison Lauer (fifth), Lyna Beraich (10th), Ella Auderset (13th) and Emily McDonnell (14th). Mara Bell was 19th.
Fourth-place Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was second, Eleanor Staffford was sixth and Campbell Caldwell was 11th.
Oakdale’s Hayley Ross was fourth, Aubrey Schaffer was eighth, Caylin Walker was 18th and Hailey Hallenberg was 20th.
Catoctin’s Jenna Conley was seventh. Third-place Brunswick’s Elizabeth Willman was ninth, Jena Rhodes was 12th, Reilly Teague was 15th and Alison Laverty was 16th.
Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley was 17th, Tuscarora’s Aylene Herndandez was 22nd and TJ’s Alexandra Cumber was 27th.
TJ won the boys team title with 52 points, while second-place Oakdale had 60 points.
The Patriots’ top five included Mack McKeever (second), James Partlow (10th), Justin Chappell (19th) and Gabe Caprarola-Bianco (23rd).
Oakdale’s Justin Cherry was third, Abhishek Mudireddy was fifth, Lucas Shortridge was sixth and Reed Fliegel was 16th.
Third-place Linganore’s Jack Sears was seventh, Cole Williamson was eighth, Marty Ratchford was 14th and Ronan Perrone was 18th.
Fourth-place Urbana’s Christopher Sappe was 11th, Henry Rodrigues was 12th, Tommy Schupp was 13th and Markus Hobson-Garcia was 20th.
Catoctin’s Alexander Contreras was fourth, Frederick’s Gavin Legge was ninth, Middletown’s Baron Ropp was 15th, Tuscarora’s Kamsi Obuekwe was 17th and Walkersville’s Lucas Magers was 21st.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lebanon Valley 1-1, Hood 0-9
Hood College starting pitchers Jordan Patterson and Ryan D’Allesandro combined to allow just one run in 13 innings as the Blazers split a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader at Lebanon Valley.
Patterson was outdueled in the opener. He struck out nine in a complete game loss, scattering five hits. He also went 2-for-3 batting in the game.
In game two, D’Allesandro blanked LVC for seven innings. The senior limited the Dutchmen to just four hits and a walk, striking out two. After pitching around a walk, a hit batsman and a double in the first two innings, he retired 14 of the final 16 hitters he faced to pick up the win.
Stephen Sommer finished the doubleheader 3-for-7 with two runs batted in. Nick Rampone and Chris Nalley each had three-hit performances in game two. Rampone scored three runs in the game.
The Blazers split with Lebanan Valley on Saturday, winning game one 3-2 and losing game two 13-2.
Anne Arundel 6-3, FCC 4-7
The Cougars (10-6) pounded out 10 hits in the win.
Justin Acal and Brendan Long each had two hits with and both homered and had two RBIs. Klay Cottis had a triple, and David Antone doubled.
FCC’s AJ Cieslinski (4-0) who went the distance for the win. He scattered nine hits and gave up three runs and struck out eight.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Anne Arundel 8-15, FCC 5-14
Ryleigh Bolyard had three hits, including a home run and double, and three RBIs in the second game for the Cougars.
Madison Edwards, who doubled, and Cierra Cook, who tripled, each had three hits for FCC. Katelynn Burdette homered and had three RBIs.
Bolyard had three hits with a double in the first game. Burdette had two hits with a double, and Cook had two hits.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
Ciocco leads Hood
Hood College’s Kevin Ciocco won two events at the LVC Dutchmen Meet #2 hosted by Lebanon Valley College.
Ciocco won the shot put and the hammer, throwing for 12.48 meters (40-11 1/2) and 42.90 meters (140-9) respectively.
Hood’s Evan Ellington’s was second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter run.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
York 6, Hood 1
Skylar Wright won a singles match for the Blazers.
