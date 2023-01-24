BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 68, North Hagerstown 64
Elwyne Wordlaw had 23 points and six rebounds to help the unbeaten Cadets pull out a rare close game at North Hagerstown.
Ivan Quijada had 19 points for Frederick (15-0, 9-0 CMC Spires). David Dorsey had 11 points.
Frederick won the JV game 54-43.
Walkersville 58, Brunswick 36
Shey Awuwoloye had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the visiting Lions improve to 13-2, 7-0 CMC Gambrill.
Kenyon Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for Walkersville. Shaden Hansen had eight points, three assists and three steals.
Ethan Houck had 11 points for Brunswick, and Ethan Genos scored 10. Ricky Cicmanec had five assists.
Walkersville won the JV game 52-39 to improve to 13-0. Cam Eager had 14 points for the Lions, while Dylan White and Jordan Bennett each scored 10. Nate Borawski led the Railroaders with 10 points.
Middletown 65, Boonsboro 52
Jonathan Richards had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the host Knights to a win over the Warriors.
Andrew Liscinsky had 14 points and three steals for Middletown. Brett Lucas had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 59-34. Chase Beard had 13 points to lead the Knights, and Caleb McHugh scored eight.
South Hagerstown 44, TJ 34
Tyliek Anderson had 15 points for the host Patriots.
Avree Harris had 10 points for TJ (6-8).
TJ won the JV game 51-46. Logan Keepers led the Patriots with 15 points, and Jacob Bumgardner scored 10.
Heritage 58, FCA 36
Jonny Canning led the Defenders with 13 points and five rebounds.
Gabe Page had eight points for Frederick Christian Academy (11-3). James Bowes had six rebounds.
MSD 42, Covenant Life 41
The visiting Orioles prevailed in overtime for their third straight victory.
Dwayne Collins had 14 points and three steals for MSD (11-7). Zeke Ortiz had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Nathan Sheppeck had 11 rebounds and four assists.
New Life 82, Cumberland Valley Christian 74
Jaleel Ambush had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help the Rams improve to 8-5, 6-2 in the Mason-Dixon Conference.
Adrian Amaya had 15 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for New Life. Logan Pfeifer had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jack Socash had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 56, Tuscarora 39
Hannah Miles had a game-high 20 points along with five rebounds to help the Hawks beat the host Titans.
Alanna Tate had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Urbana. Cassidy Mahaney had eight points and 10 rebounds. Bri Shuttlewood had nine points and seven rebounds. Ava Duerr had five rebounds.
Skylar Davis had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Titans. Laney Barton had 10 points. Janae Morrison had five rebounds and three blocks.
Walkersville 63, Brunswick 45
Addison Boram had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the host Lions over the Railroaders.
Abby Albertson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Walkersville. Jill Silver had nine points and four steals. Mia Ogg had eight rebounds.
Ryley Backer led Brunswick with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cassidy Rhodes had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Gabby Stefanic had 10 points. Andie Welsh had nine points and six rebounds.
Walkersville won the JV game 34-21. Somto Ogwulu had 17 points to lead the Lions.
Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41
Taylor Smith had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds to help the Cougars beat the Leopards.
Kayden Glotfelty had 14 points for Catoctin (11-3). Brooke Williams had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Samantha Orndorff had five assists. Grace Williams had five rebounds.
Catoctin won the JV game 39-26. Alex Potter had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars, and Harley Fitzpatrick had 10 points and six steals.
Middletown 55, Boonsboro 30
Breonah Lawyer had 11 points and three steals to help the Knights beat the host Warriors.
Riley Nelson had eight points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds for Middletown. Kaylee Franklin had eight points and four rebounds. Kiley Coulby had eight rebounds and five steals. Talia Jenkins had six rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game. Clare DeGrange, Anna Washart, Ginger Pieklo and Abby Wagle each had a team-high six points for the Knights.
TJ 48, South Hagerstown 42
Abigail Jennings and Ariana Opazo each scored 10 points to help the visiting Patriots beat the Rebels.
Gabby Concepcion had six steals for TJ. Tamanii Littles had 13 rebounds.
Covenant Life 56, MSD 45
Jade Macedo had 21 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists to lead the Orioles.
Kelis Bolton had 12 points and four steals for MSD (6-11). Madison Jackson had five rebounds.
