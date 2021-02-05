GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 81, Urbana 32
Every Frederick player scored and its defense produced 12 blocks and 18 steals on Friday night.
The Cadets were paced by senior Rose Bubakar’s 19 points. She added 19 rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Brianna Feifer scored 13 for the Cadets (2-0). Asha Lacet had 11 points, and Sydney Huskey had 10. Freshman Aubree Murray chipped in eight points, 10 boards and nine blocks.
Urbana’s Bri Shuttlewood had a team-high nine points. Reagan McMahon had 10 rebounds.
Tuscarora 62, Brunswick 59
Taniya Penn led the Titans with 20 points, while Laney Barton scored 13 .
Brunswick’s Madison Shaffer had 19 points, four assist and two steals. Cassidy Rhodes added 12 points and five assists.
Linganore 38, Middletown 35
Gabby Krystofiak hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lancers.
Rachel Lloyd had 10 points for Middletown, and Kathryn DeGrange scored nine.
Oakdale 61, TJ 35.
The Bears’ Olivia Van Scoyoc, Skai Bayless and Sam Blaylock each scored 11 points.
Taylor Berger had a team-high seven rebounds, while Mikayla Carey added six rebounds and three steals for Oakdale (2-1).
Frederick Warriors 52, Hertitage 41
The Warriors’ Janel Morrisey contributed 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks on Thursday night.
Ella Bennett had 14 points, five boards, five rebounds, six steals and five blocks as the Warriors improved to 2-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 82, Middletown 50
Tim Conner led the Lancers with 19 points, while Cole Stansbury had 15 points and Francisco Palacios had 11 points.
Jim Cochran led the Knights with 13 points, and Jake Brandenburg scored 11.
Heritage 60, Frederick Warriors 57
In Thursday’s defeat, Caleb Passarelli recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had five steals.
Mica Kojic added 13 points and 10 boards, while Tyler Lindley scored 14 for the Warriors (7-3).
Force 65, Carroll Christian 55
Junior guard Nathan Bowes scored 28 points, while senior guard AJ Switzer added 17, eclipsing 1,000 for his career.
The Force are 4-5.
WRESTLING
Oakdale 45, TJ 24
106—Double forfeit; 113—Ulisey (O) won by forfeit; 120—Hathaway (O) pinned Giron, 3:55; 126—Walker (O) dec. Price, 6-4; 132—Hathaway (O) pinned Carr, 1:15; 138 Vanscoyo (O) pinned Adkins, 2:29; 145—double forfeit; 152—Putnam (T) won by forfeit; 160—Thoma (O) pinned Romero, 0:52; 170—Call (T) pinned Blanchard, 1:08; 182—Fitzgerald (T) pinned Yazzie, 5:54; 195—Thompson (O) pinned Bowens, 1:55; 220—Stottlemyer (T) won by forfeit; 285—Bokhori (O) pinned Addoquaye 1:35.
Brunswick 54, Tuscarora 24
106—Nate Markham (B) won by forfeit; 113—Herbert (B) pinned Kamryn Herron; 120—Corwine (B) beat Jhondy Fuller 126—Dean (B) won by forfeit; 132—Qualls (T) pinned Dean; 138—Grossnickle (B) won by forfeit; 145—Runkles (B) won by forfeit; 152—Lockett (T) pinned Wells; 160—Henderson (B) won by forfeit; 170—Muir (B) won by forfeit; 182—Bois (B) won by forfeit; 195—Zavala (B) pinned Wassi; 220—Worsey (T) pinned Haste; 285—Whitney (T) won by forfeit.
Urbana 31, Walkersville 30
The Hawks’ won via a tiebreaker for having the most six-point wins.
106—Holmes (W) pinned Edgell, 1:47; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Houck (W) pinned Rizak, 1:13; 126—Pough (W) pinned Alahouzos, 4:57; 132—Pendleton (U) won by forfeit; 138—Nutter (W) pinned Blacklock, 0:26; 145—Fauntleroy (U) pinned Flora, 3:03; 152—Wageman (U) dec. Holmes, 7-0; 160—Harrel (U) dec. Finch, 3-0; 170—Kuhar (U) pinned Campbell, 3:53; 182—Gentry (U) won by forfeit; 195—Double forfeit; 220—Double forfeit; 285—Musard (W) won by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Oakdale 127, Brunswick 39
Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Gavin Currie, Sajan Ramachandran. Note: Currie broke school records in the 100 butterfly (51.86) and 100 backstroke (51.72).
Urbana 112, Tuscarora 62
Multi-event winners: Urbana — Matteo Torres, Kyle Gibson; Tuscarora — Cavan Rankin, Aiden Rankin. Diving winner: Logan Brown.
Girls
Oakdale 128, Brunswick 43
Multi-event winners: Oakdale — Hayley Taylor, Jensen Ritter, Jayce Baek, Reagan Green. Diving winner: Morgan Doolittle, Oakdale.
Urbana 115, Tuscarora 50
Multi-event winners: Urbana — Ama Liu, Jordan Best, Mya Dressler, Jiayi Wang. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.