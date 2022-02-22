INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Class 1A state championships
The Catoctin boys produced three wins at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory, the last of which — in the 4x400-meter relay to cap the meet — sealed the Cougars’ first indoor state championship in program history on Tuesday.
Dennis Lease, Alexander Contreras, Furious Trammel and Garrett Sullivan brought home the gold medal in 3 minutes, 53.60 seconds to make the championship plaque Catoctin’s.
That 10-point win wrapped up the Cougars’ 72-point day as they fended off runner-up Smithsburg (63) for the title.
Brody Buffington sprinted to a pair of victories in the 55 and 300 dashes for Catoctin. Meanwhile, Contreras scored in the 3,200 (third) and 1,600 (fifth), and Trammel earned points in the 300 (second) and 500 (fifth) to help propel the Cougars.
Previously, the Cougars’ top finish at the state meet was second in 2011.
Brunswick’s boys finished fifth with 32 points.
Local Boys Scorers
300: 1. Brody Buffington, Catoctin, 37.76; 2. Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 38.52; 7. Fresnel Fotso, Brunswick, 39.46.
500: 5. Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 1:14.94; 7. Michael Johnson, Brunswick, 1:16.36.
4x800 relay: 2. Brunswick (Ray Gibson, Andrew McGillivray, Michael Johnson, Marco Mosley), 9:14.56; 4. Catoctin (Gabriel Riling, Dennis Lease, Chris Sanchez, Daniel Hoyle), 9:38.70.
1,600: 5. Alexander Contreras, Catoctin, 4:48.79.
55: 1. Brody Buffington, Catoctin, 6.56.
3,200: 3. Alexander Contreras, Catoctin, 10:47.68.
High jump: 3. Garrett Sullivan, Catoctin, 5-6.
Shot put: 4. Wyatt Davis, Catoctin, 41-2.
4x200: 4. Catoctin (Brody Buffington, Layne Stull, Dylan Wangness, Joshua Glass), 1:43.21; 4x200 relay: 2. Brunswick (Elijah Florian, Jackson Acker, Fresnel Fotso, Michael Johnson), 1:42.34.
800: 3. Ray Gibson, Brunswick, 2:11.94.
4x400 relay: 1. Catoctin (Dennis Lease, Alexander Contreras, Furious Trammel, Garrett Sullivan), 3:53.60; 3. Brunswick (Andrew McGillivray, Elijah Florian, Michael Johnson, Fresnel Fotso), 3:56.29.
Local Girls Scorers
4x800 relay: 5. Catoctin (Jenna Conley, Alayna Kelly, Kylie Foster, Lauren Kelly), 11:27.28.
500: 3. Jenna Zentz, Catoctin, 1:26.35.
1,600: 6. Jenna Conley, Catoctin, 6:20.67.
Pole vault: 2. Hannah Estep, Brunswick, 8-0.
4x400 relay: 6. Brunswick (Morgan Jarrell, Lauren Laverty, Nadia Remaley, Lucy Virgilio), 4:48.99.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSD 62, Perry Hall Chr. 53
Mepper Beshears scored 26 points with 12 rebounds as the visiting Orioles (20-6) advanced in the Maryland Independent Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Nathan Sheppeck added 13 points with five steals. Rocco Bauer had six boards and five assists, while Jayden Orsi-Pederson had seven rebounds.
FCA 69, Frederick Warriors 46
Greg Quire had 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Defenders beat the Warriors.
Nathan Bowes had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Frederick Christian Academy, Jonny Canning had 15 points, four assists and three steals and Nate Canning had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSD 46, Perry Hall Chr. 27
The Orioles’ Citrine Lummer became the 12th MSD player in program history to score 1,000 career points, reaching the mark while tallying a game-high 24 points in a Maryland Independent Athletic Conference quarterfinal.
She added 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists. Jade Macedo added eight points, seven rebounds and a steal. Sigridura Junc had six boards and two steals. Alona Zfati had four steals and four assists. Truly Austin had four steals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hood 14, Bridgewater 8
Five different Blazers had multi-goal games in the season opener.
Liz Connelly led Hood with three goals and seven draw controls.
Mackenzie Demaio and Kayla Russell each had two goals and an assist. Laura Skorobatsch and Abby Burnette both scored twice.
Sophia Vilaca made seven saves in goal. She and Sabrina Benge each caused three turnovers. Vilaca’s three ground balls matched Lucy Sokoloff, Jess Hollman and Sydney Thomas for the team high.
Hood trailed 5-4 at halftime but erupted for eight goals in the third quarter.
