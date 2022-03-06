Catoctin High’s girls basketball team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since its championship season in 2006.
The Cougars (22-2) rolled past Cambridge-South Dorchester 61-21 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals Saturday night to reach the state semifinals for the sixth time. Their other appearances happened in 1985, ‘86, ‘94, 2005 and ‘06.
Emily Williams led the way against Cambridge-South Dorchester with 18 points, four steals and four assists.
Emma Wivell had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Taylor Smith added nine points and four assists.
Catoctin will face Fort Hill in a 1A semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.
Class 3A Quarterfinal Howard 55, Frederick 33
The Cadets (16-6) lost in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
They won three consecutive state titles from 2017-19 and were back in the state semifinals in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shut the season down.
There were no playoffs last season due to the pandemic.
Class 3A Boys State Semifinals
After pulling out a dramatic 56-55 victory at Damascus High School on Friday with a Cameron Dorner layup at the buzzer, Oakdale advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth time in as many seasons.
The Bears (19-6) will face Atholton in a 3A semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
