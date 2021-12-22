GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin’s girls basketball team improved to 6-0 Wednesday with a 38-21 road win over Boonsboro.
Taylor Smith scored a team-high 13 points for the Cougars, while Emily Williams had 11 points, nine steals and six rebounds.
Catoctin also won the junior-varsity game, 29-17. Bekah Zentz had 12 points for the Cougars, while Kayden Glotselty added 11.
Frederick Warriors 62, Carlisle Christian 45
The Warriors (7-1) had four players score in double figures, led by Sadie Ryan’s 22 points. She added six rebounds, three assists seven steals and two blocks.
Janel Morrissey scored 14 with eight rebounds and eight steals. Tay McDonald scored 12, and Ella Bennett had 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Linganore 75, Frederick 55
The Lancers got off to a fast start and rolled to another win, getting 24 points from Timmy Conner and 19 from Mason Porter.
Cole Stansbury added 12 points.
Frederick’s Jalen Bowie scored 18.
Middletown 55, Brunswick 48
No Middletown information was provided.
The Roaders were led by Cameron Cornett (11 points) and Caleb Shullenbarger (10). JT Harich had five assists, while Garrett Bowie had four steals.
Thomas Johnson 89, North Hagerstown 37
Oscar Contreras made five 3-pointers on his way to 27 points and contributed three steals for the Patriots. Cecil Doherty added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Bryan Asang dished out six assists.
Frederick Warriors 78, Carlisle Christian 38
The Warriors’ Caleb Passarelli produced a triple-double of 12 points with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, adding six steals.
David Homans and Micah Kojic each led the Warriors (7-1) with 18 points. David Switzer had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks.
JV BOYS
Linganore 54, Frederick 39: The Lancers were led by Brandon Donaldson’s 18 points. Jeremiah Burke paced the Cadets with 16.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Girls
Middletown 133, Catoctin 26
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Heidi Tomlin, Kayla Hodor, Ava Wilson, Piper Vanpelt, Alexandria Jones.
Boys
Middletown 135, Catoctin 25
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Harrison Wornom, Joseph Stann, Jack Schreibier, Frankie Lebherz, Benjamin Tabor.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount men cancel game with UMBC
Mount St. Mary’s canceled its men’S basketball game with UMBC on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to COVID 19-related issues. The game will not be made up as the Mount concludes their non-conference schedule at 4-8 overall.
The Mountaineers’ next scheduled game is the Northeast Conference opener on Wednesday against Fairleigh Dickinson at Knott Arena.
Note: Several other Wednesday high-school events were postponed and rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.