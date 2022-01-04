GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 52, TJ 41
The visiting Cougars reached 7-0 with a comfortable win Tuesday night, as Emily Williams contributed 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Taylor Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds. Grace Williams grabbed 11 rebounds, while Emma Wivell had seven.
Trinity Lindblade led the Patriots (0-4) with seven rebounds and four assists. Jasmine Hardy had six boards with two blocked shots.
Catoctin won the JV game 34-12, getting 17 points from Kayden Glotselty. Ariana Opazo scored eight points for TJ.
Goretti 46, Frederick 45
The Gaels used a fourth-quarter push to defeat the Cadets.
Frederick’s Sydney Huskey scored 17 points with seven steals. Brianna Feifer added 15 points with five steals. Asha Lacet grabbed 11 boards.
Urbana 62, Westminster 30
Carmen Kweti led the Hawks to victory with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Alanna Tate had 12 points. Hannah Miles scored nine with four boards.
Frederick Warriors 59, MSD 36
The Warriors (8-1) had four double-digit scorers, led by Ella Bennett’s 19. Janel Morrisey added 11, Tay McDonald scored 11 and Miriam Narat had 10.
Bennett and Narat added eight rebounds. Morrisey five assists, seven steals and two blocks.
MSD (3-7) received 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four assists from Citrine Lummer. Jade Macedo had 10 points, five boards and two steals.
South Carroll 50, Tuscarora 44
The Titans’ Shannon Mctavish scored 23, while Laney Barton added 18.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 62, South Carroll 56
Malik Whiterspoon’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds led the Titans’ victory.
Jordan Chaney added 16 points, while Ayden Hurley scored 10. Latrell Mark doled out eight assists.
SC won the JV game 53-49. The Titans were led by Gianni Giles (19 points) and Jaedon Welch (15).
Linganore 70, Middletown 32
Timmy Conner dropped 30 points with four steals as the Lancers rolled.
Ryan Lang added 13 points with 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Cole Stansbury had five assists
The Knights’ top scorer was Braedon Beard with eight.
Linganore won the JV game 46-17, with the Lancers’ Jackson Henry scoring 11 points.
TJ 68, Catoctin 32
Oscar Contreras paced the visiting Patriots (5-1) with 17 points.
Isiah Fitzgerald scored 14, while Ben Pearch and Brian Asang each scored nine.
TJ won the JV game.
MSD 77, Frederick Warriors 57
The Orioles improved to 7-1, getting a pair of double-doubles from Zion Ortiz (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Mepper Beshears (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Ethan Sheppeck led MSD with 21 points. Jaden Joseph had seven boards and seven assists.
The Warriors (7-2) got 17 points from David Homans. Mica Kojic added 16. Caleb Passarelli had 12 rebounds, 10 points and six assists. David Switzer scored 12.
MSD won the JV game 46-27.
MSD prohibits spectators
According to a tweet, due to the surge of COVID cases, Maryland School for the Deaf “will not allow any fans, including parents/guardians, at our home games for the time being. This is for the health & safety of everyone involved.”
The Orioles’ home contests in the Benson Gym will be live-streamed at YouTube.com/MSDAthletics.
