INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
In a tune-up for states, Catoctin track star Brody Buffington continued lowering his times.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
In a tune-up for states, Catoctin track star Brody Buffington continued lowering his times.
At Saturday’s prestigious Millrose Games in New York, Buffington set personal bests in each of the three events he ran — a 6.21 in the 55-meter dash that lowered his best time, a 6.66 in the 60 dash and a 33.80 in the 300 dash.
Buffington is getting ready to run in next Tuesday’s Maryland Class 1A meet in Landover, where he hopes to lead the Cougars to their second straight state title. However, he will not be able to defend his 300-meter title, as he was controversially disqualified in the event at the 1A West regional meet for his celebration.
The senior will still be able to contribute in other disciplines.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FCA 64, New Covenant 26
Three Defenders finished in double figures, led by James Bowes’ 19 points, en route to a dominant home win Monday.
Bowes added a pair of blocks and steals while also hitting four triples. Gabe Page scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Jonny Canning had 12 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Cohen Wade also hit a trio of 3-pointers.
FCA (16-5) returns to action next Tuesday against the Frederick Warriors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Following a dramatic and tense come-from-behind win at Linganore this week, Urbana boys basketball coach Dave Crawmer and sophomore forward RJ Roche are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
On the heels of girls flag football becoming a varsity sport in Frederick County, new Tuscarora High football coach and Urbana assistant principal Ryan Hines is this week's guest on the Final Score.
After helping lead the Thomas Johnson High boys track and field team to its first county indoor title since 2012 last week, standout distance runner James Partlow and coach Larry O'Hara are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.