GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linganore 39, Frederick 38
Lexi Cioffi hit the game-winning shot on a putback at the buzzer as the Lancers beat the Cadets for the first time in exactly six years on Saturday.
Linganore’s last win over Frederick came on Feb. 6, 2015. Darbe Reesman helped end that drought by making a three-point play with 6.2 seconds left to narrow the Cadets’ lead to 38-37.
Linganore committed its fourth foul of the second half when Frederick inbounded the ball. Then, the ball went out of bounds off a Cadets player on the ensuing inbounds play with 3.8 seconds left.
Bringing the ball in at its own baseline, Linganore passed to Reesman, who quickly fired up a jumper that missed. Cioffi grabbed the rebound and banked in a layup.
Reesman had 15 points, going 9-for-9 from the foul line. Gabby Krystofiak had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Linganore.
Rose Bubakar led the Cadets with 15 points, and Brianna Feifer scored 11.
TJ 55, Urbana 50
The Patriots beat the Hawks.
Alanna Tate had 15 points for the Hawks. Cassidy Irish had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Reagan McMahon had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Elizabeth Elliott had six rebounds, while Bri Shuttlewood and Katie Peterson each had five.
Warriors 45, Mt. Airy Christian Academy 33
Ella Bennett had 18 points to help the Frederick Warriors improve to 8-2.
Janel Morrisey had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Warriors. Miriam Narat had eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals, and Marie Pedroza had five assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 44, Urbana 42
Binwi Bihai had 13 points and 13 rebounds to help the Patriots beat the Hawks.
Jaiden Pritchard had 11 points and three steals for TJ (2-1), Alex Reid had three steals, and Sam Larbi had six rebounds.
Reese Prahl led Urbana with 16 points.
Linganore 46, Frederick 37
The Lancers improved to 3-0 with their win over the Cadets.
Cole Mitchell and Tim Conner each had 16 points, while Mason Porter scored 14.
Frederick won the JV game 56-40. The Cadets were led by Brian Mbuthia had 18 points for the Cadets, and Dquami Brown scored 13. Linganore was led by Zeb Miller with 11 points.
Warriors 59, St. John the Baptist Saints 40
Tyler Lindley had 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Frederick Warriors improve to 8-3.
David Homans had 13 points, four assists and four steals for the Warriors. Caleb Passarelli had 12 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and four blocks. Mica Kojic had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
BOYS SWIMMING Walkersville 80, Brunswick 63
GIRLS SWIMMING Brunswick 86, Walkersville 19
