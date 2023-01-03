GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linganore 63, Middletown 47
The Lancers were fueled by Trysten Colburn’s 27 points on Tuesday night.
Trinity Lindblade contributed 12 points, while Kayleigh Lake scored 10 off the bench for Linganore.
Emma Bowers, Lake and Julia Mitchell each had four rebounds. The Lancers had 13 steals, with three each by Meg Hummel and Mitchell.
The Knights were led by Bre Lawyer (19 points) and Talia Jenkins (12). Kathryn DeGrange added 10 rebounds, while Kiley Coulby had eight.
Linganore won the JV game 25-15.
Urbana 60, Westminster 38
Bri Shuttlewood posted 19 points as the Hawks trounced the Owls.
Alanna Tate added nine points with seven rebounds, while Cassidy Mahaney also scored nine for Urbana.
Urbana won the JV game 26-15.
Catoctin 35, TJ 18
Sam Orndorff had nine points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Cougars.
Brooke Williams had nine points and six rebounds for Catoctin (8-1). Taylor Smith had four steals.
Jasmine Hardy had seven points and nine rebounds for TJ. Gabby Concepcion had four steals. Tamanii Littles had two blocks.
Catoctin won the JV game 52-21. Harley Fitzpatrick and Kelsey Troxell each had 10 points for Catoctin. Leah Brown led TJ with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 62, Green Street 18
David Dorsey blocked eight shots and had eight rebounds with seven points as the Cadets cruised.
Elwyne Wordlaw had a team-best 13 points with six assists.
Urbana 69, Westminster 20
The Hawks held the Owls to seven points in the first half and won in lopsided fashion, as the running clock was instituted in the second half.
Aaron Shoffner paced Urbana (6-2) with 18 points. RJ Roche had 13 points with four steals. Stratton Liapis scored eight off the bench.
Urbana won the JV game 53-40.
Tuscarora 75, S. Carroll 54
Amare Maultsby had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards for the victorious Titans.
Camron Harry paced Tuscarora’s scorers with 18, while James Miller scored 15 with two steals. Breylon Lewis added four assists.
TJ 73, Catoctin 43
AJ Spencer had 17 points, six assists and six steals to help the Patriots beat the Cougars.
Connor Roddy had 13 points and six rebounds for TJ (6-2).
Logan Williams had 14 points to lead Catoctin.
TJ won the JV game.
Linganore 54, Middletown 50
Brandon Donaldson (13 points) and AJ Vollmer (11) led the Lancers to a home win to improve to 5-2.
Covenant Life 60, New Life 57
Kadeen Aladi had 17 points to lead the Rams (4-4). Logan Pfeifer had 12 points.
SWIMMING
BOYS
Middletown 148, Brunswick 19
Multi-event winners: Middletown—Seth Geasey, Jaden Gureckis, Edward McClain, Adam Baird, Ethan Boone and Edward Hall. Diving winner: Marc Whitley, Middletown.
GIRLS
Middletown 131, Brunswick 42
Multi-event winners: Middletown—Alex Jones, Heidi Tomlin, Carly Timme and Piper Van Pelt. Diving winner: Charlotte Claney, Middletown.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Josh Funk has been named the first women’s ice hockey head coach at Hood College, Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb announced.
Funk arrives in Frederick after a stint as the director of women’s hockey at the Minnesota Advancement Program.
“Knowing the intricacies of starting a program, it was important that we selected a candidate who had the connections for recruiting, the experience as a head coach and the passion to develop our women’s ice hockey program,” Kolb said. “Josh exhibited those characteristics we were looking for, and I am excited about the impact he will make on our hockey program, as well as our athletic department.”
Funk served as the head coach at Division III Plymouth State from 2020-22. In his second season, Plymouth State won seven games and advanced to the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament.
Prior to Plymouth State, Funk was an assistant coach for the women’s program at NCAA Division I Robert Morris University. His career also includes stops at Albert Lea (Minnesota) High School, St. Catherine (Minnesota) University, Sugar Land (Texas) Imperials and Miami (Ohio) University while he also filled numerous roles with Minnesota Hockey CCM High Performance programs. He is a USA Hockey Level 4 coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.