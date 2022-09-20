BOYS SOCCER
Linganore 1, Oakdale 0
The visiting Lancers won on a golden goal from Alex Coleman, who was assisted by Mo Agbesi early in the match on Tuesday.
Linganore goalkeeper Eric Simonson earned the shutout.
Brunswick 3, Walkersville 2
The Lions’ James Stier scored his first varsity goal on an assist from Ty Andrews. Gavin McAllister added a goal on a penalty kick.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oakdale 3, Linganore 0
Hanna Andree contributed a goal and an assist as the Bears prevailed.
Other Oakdale goal scorers were Justine Lamb and Kiley O’Grady. Caroline Atwill had an assist, while goalkeeper Cara Robell had six saves.
Frederick 3, North Hagerstown 2
The Cadets had a trio of goal scorers in the win, as Lily Culbertson, Reagan Hattenberger and Abigail Watson all scored.
Assists came from Mira Deni and Zoey Dimitriou.
Smithsburg 8, Catoctin 2
The Cougars’ Camila Canadas-Fraga and Payton Troxell scored unassisted goals.
Keeper Molly Parsons made 10 saves for Catoctin (0-3).
Urbana 2, Tuscarora 1
The Titans’ goal came from Nina Connors on an assist from Ella Sheridan. Keeper Laney Barton had eight saves.
Boonsboro 3, Middletown 2
The Knights (1-3) received goals from Katie Crummitt and Alayna Hu.
Molly Walker had an assist, while keeper Makaiya Skaggs had three saves.
Middletown won the JV game 3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Urbana 3, Tuscarora 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-17, 25-17. Urbana leaders: Charis Burge, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Logan Burge, 5 kills, 4 aces, 1 block; Sofia Rodriguez, 9 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills; Mairin Colo, 10 assists, 1 ace. Tuscarora: Colleen Catania, 14 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Kinsley Taylor, 6 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Regan Byrd, 10 digs, 2 aces; Christina Lockett, 4 kills, 2 aces. Urbana record: 4-0. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
Boonsboro 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Middletown leaders: Jordan Pryor, 8 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces; Carlee Darden, 4 kills, 7 digs; Caroline Ranneberger, 4 kills, 9 digs; Lily Godbold, 15 assists, 9 digs.
New Life 3, Shalom Christian 0
Scores: 26-24, 25-23, 25-23. New Life leaders: Lexi Standford, 16 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Minnie Ricketts, 23 assists, 3 blocks, 3 kills; Sofie Krasta, 8 kills; Jazmine De la Barra 3 aces. New Life record: 8-2.
Mount Airy Christian 3, MSD 0
Scores: 25-10, 25-21, 25-21. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 5 kills, 4 block assists, 10 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Olivia Clinger, 7 kills, 3 aces; Zoe Austin, 5 digs; Arabella Bielucke, 3 blocks; Sigridura Junc: 2 kills, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 1 ace; Bella Finkle, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 3 digs.
Smithsburg 3, Catoctin 1
Scores: 21-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-23. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 11 kills, 3 aces; Abby Bowley, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Abby Moreland, 5 kills; Michaela Windisch, 16 assists; Maddi Binnix, 10 assists; Aria Calhoun, 13 digs; Abby May, 11 digs, 1 block; Kailee Akee, 2 blocks.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 1, Oakdale 0
The Lions controlled much of the action and earned the win on a goal by Olivia Miller with 11:12 left in the first half.
Goalie Alia Winterle recorded the shutout with three saves. Walkersville outshot Oakdale 12-3 with a 15-5 advantage in corners.
Bears goalkeeper Kendall Reidy had six saves, including one on a penalty stroke, while teammate Hanna Ware had five saves.
Middletown 1, Tuscarora 0
Titans goalie Caroline McDonald had 10 saves.
Brunswick 2, Thomas Johnson 1
The Railroaders received goals from Bree Shiley and Paige Willard in Monday’s victory, which was the first field hockey game played on TJ’s stadium turf field.
Brunswick goalie Rachel Johansen had eight saves.
The Patriots’ Mia Carder scored TJ’s first goal of the season on an assist by Ava Truong. Goalie Cali Moregon had nine saves.
GOLF
Tuscarora 163, Thomas Johnson 166
The Titans prevailed behind Brody Taylor’s 40.
The Patriots’ Carter Smith was the medalist with a 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.