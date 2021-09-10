FOOTBALL
Linganore 42, Westminster 7
The Lancers’ offense showed off its efficiency and their defense kept getting them the ball back.
Quarterback Timmy Conner ran for two touchdowns, threw for two and snagged one of his team’s three interceptions as Linganore improved to 2-0.
Ethan Arneson led the Lancers’ rushers with 152 yards on 14 carries, scoring once on a 35-yard run.
Jacob McEntire caught six passes for 53 yards, including a 10-yard TD strike from Conner. Zane Bailey had the other TD catch, a 55-yarder.
Joshua Little started the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run. Brian Blum went 6-for-6 on his extra-point kicks. Conner completed 8 of 12 passes for 152 yards and scored on runs of 10 and 14 yards.
Mason Farster and Josh Sachar each had interceptions. Carter Neal forced a fumble and Chase Schultz recovered it.
Brunswick 34, TJ 3
No Brunswick details were provided. The Railroaders (1-1) earned their first win of the season.
The Patriots’ Kelman Thayil kicked a 40-yard field goal. Ben Pearch rushed for 115 yards for TJ (0-2).
On defense, TJ’s Ty Allen had five tackles.
South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0
The Titans fell to 0-2. No details were provided.
Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6
The Cougars dropped to 0-2. No details were provided.
Sherwood 31, Urbana 28
The Hawks fell to 1-1. No details were provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Indian Creek 3, St. John’s 2, OT
The Vikings’ goals were scored by Maya Graham and Kaitlyn Hochstrasser.
VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale 3, Clear Spring 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-14, 25-18. Oakdale leaders: Elise Smith, 14 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Maggie Cole, 11 kills, 4 blocks; Molly Stevenson, 4 kills; Gabby Barth, 15 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 32 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces. Oakdale record: 1-1. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Thomas Johnson 4, Long Reach 1
Emma Kojac scored two goals, while Mia Carder had two assists for the Patriots.
Cayleigh Sullivan and Hailey Hill added one goal apiece. Cayleigh Sullivan and Hailey Hill added one assist each.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 1, Oakdale 0
Oakdale (0-1) goalie Lilly Murphy had 11 saves, while Kendall Reidy had three.
GOLF
Middletown 174, TJ 181
The Knights’ Steven Hartmen was the medalist with a 38. Lane Routzahn had a 43.
Guy Thrasher and Carter Smith each shot 44 for TJ.
MEN’S SOCCER
Bucknell 2, Mount St. Mary’s 1
The Mountaineers were unable to break their losing streak, conceding a goal with less than 10 minutes remaining to lose.
The Mount’s Alek Wroblewski scored his first goal of the season, equalizing the match in the 29th minute with a strike from the left side of the box on an assist from Jesus Salazar.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Navy 2, Mount St. Mary’s 1
Elisabeth Rockhill staked Mount St. Mary’s to an early lead, but Navy recovered to nip the Mount at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.
Navy scored the game winner in the 79th minute.
REPORTING SCORES:
The News-Post sports staff isn’t able to cover every game in the county. This fall, if a member of the sports staff is not at your game, coaches or team representatives are encouraged to email sports@newspost.com with scores, statistical leaders and other highlights by 10 p.m. so we can include them in our daily roundup.
