GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 46, Middletown 43
Brooke Williams blocked Middletown’s 3-point shot in the final seconds to help the Cougars stay unbeaten.
Taylor Smith had 15 points and six steals for Catoctin (3-0). Williams had 12 rebounds.
Riley Nelson had nine points, five rebounds and six steals for the Knights. Kathryn DeGrange had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Kiley Coulby had eight points.
Catoctin won the JV game 39-29. Kelsey Troxell had 13 points for the Cougars, and Harley Fitzpatrick scored 12.
Linganore 76, North Hagerstown 35
Trinity Lindblade and Trysten Colburn each had 16 points to help the Lancers improve to 3-0.
Gracie Wilson had 13 points for Linganore, and Meg Hummel scored 10. Colburn had four steals, and Wilson had 3 steals. Emma Bowers had seven rebounds.
Oakdale 60, TJ 24
The Bears piled up 27 points in the first quarter en route to a win over the Patriots.
Emma Carey had 15 points and four steals for Oakdale. Caroline Atwill had 13 points including 7-7 from the free throw line. Brynn Ohlhoff had 11 rebounds, while Mikayla Carey had nine points with seven rebounds. Alexis Rowe had eight rebounds for the Bears.
Jasmine Hardy had eight points and four rebounds for TJ. Gabby Concepcion had four steals.
Oakdale won the JV game 57-6. Shaylee McGlinchey led the Bears with 12 points.
Urbana 80, South Hagerstown 37
Cassidy Mahaney had 18 points as the Hawks rolled to a win over the Rebels.
Alanna Tate had 13 points for Urbana. Paige White had 12 points, and Hannah Miles scored 11. Bri Shuttlewood and Tobi Adebambo each had eight points.
Brunswick 54, Smithsburg 43
Ryley Backer had 18 points, four assists and three steals to help the Railroaders beat the Leopards.
Gabby Stefanic had 13 points, four assists and five rebounds for Brunswick. Andie Welsh and Cassidy Rhodes each had nine points. Rhodes had 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Smithsburg was led by Maddie Kesselring with 12 points. Kylie Snyder had 10 points.
Brunswick won the JV game 53-16.
Walkersville 62, Liberty 41
Aayana Teasley had 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists to help Walkersville beat visiting Liberty.
Addie Boram had 14 points for Walkersville. Abby Albertson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Walkersville won JV game 32-17. Somto Ogwulu led the Lions with 11 points.
Mount Airy Christian 47, MSD 32
Jade Macedo had 11 points for the Orioles.
Avery Penny had 10 points for MSD. Neva Whittaker had six rebounds and three steals, and Olivia Clinger had six rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 49, Liberty 47
Shadan Hansen’s three-point play down the stretch helped Walkersville fend off a Liberty team that battled back from a 13-point deficit.
Liberty missed a shot at the buzzer, and Walkersville improved to 2-1.
Hansen and Kenyon Johnson each had 14 points for Walkersville. Zion Ntemi had 11 points. Johnson had seven rebounds.
Urbana 75, South Hagerstown 58
Jude Huseby had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hawks beat the visiting Rebels.
RJ Roche had 21 points for Urbana (2-1). Youssef Ali had 15 points.
Urbana won the JV game 60-45.
Middletown 70, Catoctin 52
Trailing by two at halftime, the Knights used a 28-point third quarter to take command.
Jonathan Richards had 20 points for Middletown. Andrew Liscinsky had 10 points.
Colin Toms had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Catoctin. Robert Ruch had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Middletown won the JV game 51-29. Brittin Poffenbarger led the Knights with 18 points, and Chase Beard scored 14.
Linganore 79, North Hagerstown 68
AJ Vollmer had 19 points and shot 11 of 12 from the free throw line to help the Lancers improve to 2-1.
Jake Vollmer had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Linganore. Brandon Donaldson, who went 12 of 13 from the foul line, had 16 points.
Linganore won the JV game 55-45.
MSD 69, Mount Airy Christian 56
Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had 32 points, 11 rebounds and one block to lead the Orioles over the Lions.
Zeke Ortiz had 13 points and seven assists for MSD (3-2). Nathan Sheppeck had seven assists and three steals.
Brunswick 32, Smithsburg 27
With the game tied at 27 and 1 and a half minutes left in regulation, Garrett Bowie a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Railroaders.
Ricky Cicmanec led Brunswick with nine points, and Bowie scored seven. Ethan Houck had nine rebounds.
Brunswick won the JV game, 65-56. Nate Borawski had 18 points for the Railroaders. Colin Pearre had 15 points, and Eli Miller scored 12.
WRESTLING
MSD 54, Covenant Life School 30
106—Calderon (MSD) pin G. Najarro, :31; 113: Kerr (MSD) won by forfeit; 120—Wojnar (MSD) pin J. Synder, 3:09; 126—L. Ortiz (MSD) won by forfeit; 132—Stockton (CLS) won by forfeit; 138—Otoo (CLS) won by forfeit; 144—Shotter (CLS) won by forfeit; 150: Junc (MSD) pin Slort, 1:19; 157: C. Brunson (MSD) pin Leche, 5:34; 165—J. Rogers (CLS) won by forfeit; 175—Z. Ortiz (MSD) won by forfeit; 190—O’Connell (CLS) pin J. Sanchez, :59; 215—Guettler (MSD) pin Mastromarino, 2:32; 285—Summerlin (MSD) won by forfeit.
SWIMMING
Boys
Linganore 97, Walkersville 72
Multi-event winners: Linganore—Brody Hanlon, Andy Kahwajy, Freddy Kolias and Jordan Grab. Diving winner: Andy Kahwajy, Linganore.
Girls
Linganore 106, Walkersville 72
Multi-event winners: Linganore—Marina Katsumoto, Claire Ingram, Jillian Lotito, Lindsay Jonas and Peyton Orlando. Diving winner: Daelyn Reid, Linganore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.