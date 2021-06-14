BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 1A quarterfinal
Catoctin 3, Patterson Mill 1
Bryson Cabellero and Ayden Shadle combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts Monday as the visiting Cougars reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.
The Cougars (8-6) travel to face Northern Garrett for a 4 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Garrett Community College.
Catoctin carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Monday.
Catoctin’s Joey McMannis had a double and a triple. Dylan Nicholson had two hits. Connor Crum had three hits, including a double.
Class 3A quarterfinal
Linganore 15, Kenwood 7
The Lancers powered to victory, blowing past host Kenwood with a huge top of the seventh that included a grand slam from Josh Sachar and put the game out of reach.
Linganore will travel to Atholton on Wednesday for a state semifinal. It’s the first time the Lancers have reached the semis since 2009.
Matt Rosquist and Moore each had two hits, with one of Moore’s being a two-run home run as Linganore (9-3) built a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Cam Rokisky got the win, permitting no hits over four innings with seven strikeouts.
GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Class 2A quarterfinal
Middletown 16, Easton 10
Bailey Broadbent, Ellery Bowman and Isabella Ewine each had four goals to help the host Knights advance.
The Knights will host Century in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Bowman also had five assists, while Ewine had four. Goalie Helen Bartman had nine saves.
Class 1A quarterfinal
Liberty 20, Catoctin 1
The Cougars, who had an automatic state berth due to lack of participants in their region, saw their season end.
BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Class 2A quarterfinal
Kent Island 14, Oakdale 4
The Bears saw their season come to an end on the road.
TENNIS REGIONALS
3A West championships
Urbana won the team title with 36 points, outdistancing second-place Blake (18).
Finals
Boys Singles: Sankar (Tuscarora) def. Barriga (Blake) 7-6 (7-0), 6-1.
Girls Singles: Tambat (Urbana) def. Hackney (Blake) 6-3, 6-2.
Boys Doubles: Ahuha/Harish (Urbana) def. Rahman/Rahman (Watkins Mill) 6-0, 6-1.
Girls Doubles: Croghan/Nielsen (Urbana) def. Simms/Vactor (Kennedy) 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: Kim/Li (Urbana) win by forfeit.
1A West championships
Brunswick’s doubles team of Cassie Rhodes and Madison Shawver defeated Fort Hill’s Aby Mandell and Kelli Mandell 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the state semifinals.
TRACK AND FIELD REGIONALS
Class 4A West championships
The Urbana girls won the meet Saturday at Clarksburg High School, scoring 152 points to defeat runner-up Northwest (112).
Urbana state qualifiers: Ella Auderset (100; 200, region champ; 400), Tessa Stanley (200), 4x100 (Karly McDonnell, Angeline Amefia, Haley Smith, Tessa Stanley), 4x400 (Camryn Lowery, Emily McDonnell, Tessa Stanley, Karly McDonnell), 4x800 (Karly McDonnell, Mara Bell, Camryn Lowery, Emily McDonnell), Fiona Agyekum (shot put, region champ; discus), Samantha Heyison (discus, region champ; shot put), Sami Scates (pole vault, region champ), Nia Kombe-Jarvis (pole vault).
2A West championships
Boys state qualifiers: Oakdale — Bavan Nadarajah (100, 200), Abhishek Mudireddy (3,200), Mason Scott (110 hurdles, region champ), 4x800, Samuel Starrs (pole vault). Middletown — Justin Lynch (300 hurdles, region champ). Walkersville — 4x100, 4x200.
Girls state qualifiers: Oakdale — Sarah Anderson (800, region champ), Hayley Ross (1,600), Kenna Fox (100 hurdles, region champ), Ellen Gill (300 hurdles, region champ), 4x100, 4x200, 4x800 (region champ). Middletown — Ava Allen (300 hurdles; triple jump; pole vault, region champ), 4x400. Walkersville — 4x200.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dave Fogle Frederick City Classic
Montgomery County 2, Thurmont Orioles 1
Will Taylor’s two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth inning was all Montgomery County-Lower’s Red Sox needed to edge Thurmont’s Orioles to win the tournament Monday at Frederick National Little League’s Robert B. Staley Stadium.
The win earns the Red Sox an at-large spot in the Gregg Quedeweit Memorial District 2 Little League Tournament of Champions, beginning Friday at Brunswick. The Red Sox play Frederick National at 6 p.m. in the tourney opener.
With the score tied at 1 and two outs, Matthew Rosner reached base on an error, then scored when Taylor doubled to right field.
Achilles Admantias and Rosner combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Evan Kim had two hits with a double and an RBI. Jack Broenefeld had two hits. Admantias doubled.
Jade Code and Weston Brantner singled for Thurmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.