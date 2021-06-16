BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 1A semifinal
Catoctin 13, N. Garrett 5
The visiting Cougars took a 4-0 lead almost immediately against the Huskies thanks to five walks, a single and an error, and they cruised from there Wednesday, reaching their first state final since 2013.
The Cougars will play for their second state crown at 1 p.m. Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf against St. Michaels.
Joey McMannis widened the lead for Catocin in the second inning with a two-run homer.
Dylan Click, McMannis and Bryson Caballero all had two hits for Catoctin (9-6). Click and Caballero each doubled.
Peyton Castellow earned the win, going three innings and allowing six hits with two strikeouts. JJ Zirkle and Logan Simanski finished up in relief.
Class 3A semifinal
Atholton 4, Linganore 3
A controversial play brought Linganore’s season to a conclusion.
Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Lancers put runners on first and second with one out. A chopper was hit to Atholton’s shortstop, who relayed to second base for the force out. Linganore’s base runner slid into the second baseman, knocking him to the ground and preventing him from throwing to first for a potential double play.
The Lancers’ base runner who began the play on second base, rounded third and crossed the plate. However, the umpires huddled briefly before the Linganore base runner who slid into second was called for interference, meaning the runner at first was out — and the run that scored on the play was disallowed, ending the game.
“It’s just a rough way to end the season,” said Linganore coach David Keiling, who contested the ruling to no avail. “Was it the right call? You could ask 10 different people and get 10 different answers.”
The Raiders built a 3-0 lead through three innings. But Linganore scored three in the top of the fifth to tie it, getting an RBI from Matt Cunningham and a two-run single from Matt Rosquist.
Cunningham started and went 5 2-3 innings, allowing three earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Atholton went ahead on an unearned run in the sixth.
Linganore ends the season with a 9-4 record.
“It’s something we wish went a different way, but the call was made and you have to live with it,” Keiling said. “It just sucks that that’s the way our seniors had to walk off the field.”
GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Class 3A semifinal
C. Milton Wright 12, Urbana 7
The Hawks lost their first game of the season, ending with an 11-1 record.
