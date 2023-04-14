SOFTBALL
Catoctin 2, Middletown 0
The Cougars’ Taylor Smith tossed her first no-hitter of the season Friday, whiffing 15. The no-no was preserved in the sixth when Carli Mazaleski made an over-the-shoulder catch at second base to rob a hit.
Madi Ohler had an RBI single to score Smith for Catoctin’s first run. Kassidy Kreitz hit a hard ground ball that was misplayed, allowing Ohler to score for the second run. Meghan Gray and Aubrie Courtney each had a base hit.
The Cougars are 9-1.
Middletown pitcher Sydney Leadbetter gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Walkersville 11, Oakdale 5
The Lions scored five runs in the second inning en route to victory, getting RBIs from Alexis Offutt, Hailey Putnam and Caroline Hinkelman in the frame.
Izzy Dietrich and Lindsay Worley each finished with two hits for Walkersville, while Karsyn Barrick and Hinkelman each drove in two. Offutt, Barrick and Worley all doubled.
Oakdale’s Tara Sothoron went 2-for-4.
Linganore 12, North Hagerstown 3
Leo Cline drove in six runs, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for the Lancers (8-3).
Katie Healy added three hits, while Alexis Hardy had two hits with three RBIs. Camryn MacKay had a double, while Bradyn MacKay scored four runs.
Camryn MacKay earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Urbana 8, South Hagerstown 1
Delaney Reefe blasted a three-run home run and earned the win with a four-hitter in the circle as the Hawks avenged an earlier loss to the Rebels.
Reefe had two hits. As a pitcher, she eight strikeouts and a walk.
Carleigh Magers had two hits for Urbana (6-2). Cameryn Burley, Charlotte Wilson and Lo Macanaw each drove in one run.
Smithsburg 14, Brunswick 2
The Railroaders’ Anna Putnam and Brynn Reynolds each had two hits, with Putnam driving in a run in defeat.
BASEBALL
Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 0
Oliver Ellison threw a complete game, three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and hit a solo homer in the first inning to lead the host Railroaders to a win.
Dylan Delawder hit a two-run double in the sixth inning for Brunswick (4-4).
Urbana 7, South Hagerstown 5
Riley Smith had two hits and three runs for the Hawks (7-2).
Andrew Purcell drove in three runs for Urbana. Keegan Johnson earned the win in relief, pitching 1 1-3 innings.
Daniel Jakubowyc made his first varsity start, going 3 1-3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 4
Gabriel Bennett had a single and sac fly as the Titans edged the Cadets.
Cameron Vachon had two hits for Tuscarora. Ryan Thomas added an RBI single.
Oakdale 2, Walkersville 0
Starter Rhys Evans and Britton Wildasin combined on a one-hitter to lead the Bears over the Lions.
Evans worked two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. Wildasin threw five hitless innings, striking out four.
Nick Miller had two hits with a double for Oakdale. Cole Swinimer doubled. Evans had one RBI.
Jaysen Jensen had Walkersville's hit. Starter Brody Nemoga, who worked five innings, gave up two earned runs on eight hits and struck out three.
North Hagerstown 5, Linganore 2
Stephen Curry pitched four innings for the Lancers, surrendering one run, striking out five and walking one.
Bryce Meyer and Michael Goldsmith each scored for Linganore. Max Lopacienski and Chase Perry each drove in a run.
BOYS LACROSSE
Urbana 12, The Heights School 11
Hunter Bryant had four goals to help the Hawks pull out a win.
Dylan Lange had three goals and two assists for Urbana. TJ Harne had three goals. Gavin McKay had one goal and two assists. Jayden Sharper had one goal. Brady Roberton had two assists, while Elijah Jean-Jacques and Jack Leonard each had one. Goalie Carter Berg had nine saves.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 4, Frederick 1
Singles: Anspach (T) def. Hralian, 6-0, 6-0; Zheng (T) won by default. Doubles: Anspach/Mercier (T) def. Templeton/Razanakoto, 7-5, 6-4; Verma/Nzouakau (T) def. Maturi/Baggs, 6-4, 6-3; Lewis/Pan (F) def. Williams/Alvarez, 6-2, 6-4.
Middletown 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: Bolton def. Burdette, 6-2, 6-1; Middletown won No. 2 singles by forfeit. Doubles: Gio. Rossi/Gia. Rossi def. Ryan Sullivan/Danny Martin, 6-1, 6-0; Yarmus/Jih Viera def. Starliper/Torrado, 6-1, 6-1; Middletown won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Urbana 4, South Hagerstown 1
Singles: Ahuja (U) def. Sokol, 6-1, 6-0; Liu (U) def. Runfola, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Gonugunta/Lugez (U) def. Demers/McCarty, 6-0, 6-0; Khawaja/Mahadev (U) def. Conrad/Lehman, 6-1, 6-0; Touhey/Troxell (SH) def. Haroon/Zhou, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8).
North Hagerstown 4, Linganore 1
Hine (N) def. Weigand, 6-4, 6-1; Alsip (N) def. Brown, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Vlha/Morris (L) def. Jones/Watts, 6-3, 6-1; Gadon/Navarette (N) def. Winkler/Rosquist, 6-2, 6-3; Akamine/Mir (N) def. Nicholson/Boateng, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).
Girls
Tuscarora 5, Frederick 0
Singles: Gupta def. Pau, 6-2, 6-0; Pepenel def. Razanakoto, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Ki/Francesa def. Phillips/Sharma, 6-3, 6-3; Almond/Hughes def. Estero/Laryea, 6-1, 6-3; Heare/Argueta def. Chzek/Fonseca, 6-3, 6-2.
North Hagerstown 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Finn (N) def. Worley, 6-4, 6-2; Dhanireddy (L) def. Sholes 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Doubles: Knight/Smith (N) def. Benco/Mandava, 6-0, 6-1; Galvan/Weaver (N) def. Portillo/Contreras, 6-0, 6-0; Hartman/McAfee (N) def. Hart/Addala, 6-0, 6-0.
Middletown 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Martin (M) def. Andrew, 6-0, 6-0; Butler (M) def. Glass, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ratliff-Friton (M) def. Troxell-Perhach, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Williams-Andrew (C) def. Wilson-Tona, 1-6, 6-4; Catoctin won by forfeit.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
York 5-4, Hood 2-0
Hood’s Rebecca Gottleib took a complete-game loss in the opener. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four. She also knocked in a run at the plate.
Rachel Benden and Lindsay Wilson each allowed three runs in three innings in game two. Benden took the loss.
Jocelyn Pfleiger had two hits in the opener, including a double, and drove in one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.