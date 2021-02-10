WRESTLING

Catoctin 42, Urbana 30

The Cougars had a run of five wins from 126 to 152 pounds from Braden Bell, Mackenzie Thompson, Colby Keilholtz, Nick Veronie and Dylan Mulligan, then took advantage of two forfeits to down the Hawks on Wednesday.

106—Castellou (C) pinned Edgell, 0:19; 113—Rizak (U) pinned May, 2:21; 120—Pendleton (U) pinned Taylor, 5:12; 126—Bell (C) pinned Alahouzos, 0:35; 132—Thompson (C) won by forfeit; 138—Keilholtz (C) pinned Blacklock, 0:10; 145—Veronie (C) decision over Fauntleroy, 12-10; 152—Mulligan (C) decision over Wageman, 2-0; 160—Harrell (U) pinned Outland, 5:11; 170—Kuhar (U) pinned Mclain, 1:52; 182—Gentry (U) pinned Kovalak, 2:25; 195—Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 220—Orr (C) won by forfeit; 285—Double forfeit.

Tuscarora 47 TJ 24

106—Double forfeit; 113—Herron (Tu) won by forfeit; 120—Fuller (Tu) pinned Giron, 1:23; 126—Double forfeit; 132—Qualls (Tu) tech. fall Price, 17-1; 138—Lyons (Tu) pinned Adkins, 1:58; 145—Feeney (Tu) won by forfeit; 152—Lockett (Tu) won by forfeit; 160—Romero (TJ) won by injury default; 170—Call (TJ) won by forfeit; 182—Herrera (TJ) won by forfeit; 195—Wassl (Tu) pinned Bowins, 3:38; 220—Stottlemyer (TJ) pinned Worsey, 3:36; 285—Whitney (Tu) pinned Addoquaye, 1:20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walkersville 53, Catoctin 42

The visiting Lions got 18 points and six assists from Jacob Montgomery in the win.

Brady Bowersox added 12 points with five rebounds, while Christ Ntemi scored 10 points. Nick Waltrup grabbed eight boards.

Catoctin’s Garrett Mayhew scored 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Middletown 41, Catoctin 39

The Knights prevailed on the road, getting 11 points apiece from Rachel Lloyd and Riley Nelson. Caitlin Woelkers added 10 points.

Paige Smith paced the Cougars (3-2) with 10 points.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

Urbana 93, TJ 66

Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Frank Garrett, Samyak Jain, Kyle Bumgardner.

Middletown 119, Brunswick 44

Multi-event winners: Middletown — Jack Schreiber, Luke Yeatman, Ethan Hubble, Thomas Hartinger, Freddy Kolias. Brunswick — Carson Bauer. Diving winner: Logan Torreyson, Middletown.

Girls

TJ 78, Urbana 77

Multi-event winners: Urbana — Jiayi Wang, Jolie Mosaek, Emily Noel, Mya Dressler.

Middletown 101, Brunswick 51

Multi-event winners: Middletown — Josie Hall, Nellie Stafford, Kathryn Pressly. Brunswick — Eleanor Virgilio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!