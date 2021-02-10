WRESTLING
Catoctin 42, Urbana 30
The Cougars had a run of five wins from 126 to 152 pounds from Braden Bell, Mackenzie Thompson, Colby Keilholtz, Nick Veronie and Dylan Mulligan, then took advantage of two forfeits to down the Hawks on Wednesday.
106—Castellou (C) pinned Edgell, 0:19; 113—Rizak (U) pinned May, 2:21; 120—Pendleton (U) pinned Taylor, 5:12; 126—Bell (C) pinned Alahouzos, 0:35; 132—Thompson (C) won by forfeit; 138—Keilholtz (C) pinned Blacklock, 0:10; 145—Veronie (C) decision over Fauntleroy, 12-10; 152—Mulligan (C) decision over Wageman, 2-0; 160—Harrell (U) pinned Outland, 5:11; 170—Kuhar (U) pinned Mclain, 1:52; 182—Gentry (U) pinned Kovalak, 2:25; 195—Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 220—Orr (C) won by forfeit; 285—Double forfeit.
Tuscarora 47 TJ 24
106—Double forfeit; 113—Herron (Tu) won by forfeit; 120—Fuller (Tu) pinned Giron, 1:23; 126—Double forfeit; 132—Qualls (Tu) tech. fall Price, 17-1; 138—Lyons (Tu) pinned Adkins, 1:58; 145—Feeney (Tu) won by forfeit; 152—Lockett (Tu) won by forfeit; 160—Romero (TJ) won by injury default; 170—Call (TJ) won by forfeit; 182—Herrera (TJ) won by forfeit; 195—Wassl (Tu) pinned Bowins, 3:38; 220—Stottlemyer (TJ) pinned Worsey, 3:36; 285—Whitney (Tu) pinned Addoquaye, 1:20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walkersville 53, Catoctin 42
The visiting Lions got 18 points and six assists from Jacob Montgomery in the win.
Brady Bowersox added 12 points with five rebounds, while Christ Ntemi scored 10 points. Nick Waltrup grabbed eight boards.
Catoctin’s Garrett Mayhew scored 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middletown 41, Catoctin 39
The Knights prevailed on the road, getting 11 points apiece from Rachel Lloyd and Riley Nelson. Caitlin Woelkers added 10 points.
Paige Smith paced the Cougars (3-2) with 10 points.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 93, TJ 66
Multi-event winners: TJ — Jay Parente, Frank Garrett, Samyak Jain, Kyle Bumgardner.
Middletown 119, Brunswick 44
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Jack Schreiber, Luke Yeatman, Ethan Hubble, Thomas Hartinger, Freddy Kolias. Brunswick — Carson Bauer. Diving winner: Logan Torreyson, Middletown.
Girls
TJ 78, Urbana 77
Multi-event winners: Urbana — Jiayi Wang, Jolie Mosaek, Emily Noel, Mya Dressler.
Middletown 101, Brunswick 51
Multi-event winners: Middletown — Josie Hall, Nellie Stafford, Kathryn Pressly. Brunswick — Eleanor Virgilio.
