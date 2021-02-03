GIRLS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 41, Oakdale 38
The visiting Cougars’ Emily Williams scored 16 points and sealed the victory by going 4-for-4 from the foul line late in the fourth quarter on the first day of action for public school sports in the county’s abbreviated winter sports season.
The Bears had a 3-point attempt miss at the end of the game.
Williams added seven rebounds. Chayney Barnhart had nine boards. Lily Gadra had four steals.
Gabby Averill scored 13 to lead Oakdale. Brooke Weadon had six rebounds. Skai Bayless had six rebounds and four steals. Alexis Rowe had seven rebounds and three blocks
Oakdale won the JV game 44-31, led by Alisa Ortiz’s 15 points.
Tuscarora 58, Walkersville 55
With the score tied in the final minute, Tuscarora’s Taniya Penn hit a 3 pointer with 10.2 seconds left.
Walkersville had two chances at a 3-pointer but was unable to convert.
Penn finished with a game-high 26 points. The Titans’ AG Frazier scored 15.
The Lions’ Maggie Molnar scored 23 points with six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Indatou Ali-Goukoye had eight rebounds. Emma Bowers added five boards and four steals.
Frederick Warriors 63, Loudoun County Patriots 24
Ella Bennet scored 18 points with four rebounds, three assists, and eight steals for the Warriors (6-2).
Marie Pedroza added 14 points with five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Miriam Narat and Janel Morrisey each had six rebounds. Morrisey also had four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TJ 49, Walkersville 35
The Patriots’ Binwi Bihai scored 11 points with four rebounds.
TJ’s Brian Asang added 10 rebounds and four steals, while Sam Larbi had five rebounds.
The Lions were led by Nick Waltrup (eights points, eight rebounds) ,Brady Bowersox (seven rebounds) and Josh Stevens (three assists, two blocks).
WRESTLING
TJ 42, Walkersville 30
106—K Holmes (W) won by forfeit; 113—double forfeit; 120—Giron (T) pin Houck, 1:49; 126—Pough (W) dec. Price, 15-8; 132—Ethan Carr (T) won by forfeit; 138—Holmes (W) pinned Adkins, 1:41; 145—Nutter (W) forfeit; 152—Putnam (T) pinned Flores, 2:33; 160— Campbell (W) pinned Romero, 5:35; 170—Finch (W) dec. Call, 7-5; 182—Fitzgerald (T) forfeit; 195—Bowens (t) won by forfeit; 220—Stottlemyer (T) won by forfeit; 285—Addoquaye (T) won by forfeit.
Linganore 57, Tuscarora 15
106—Wheat (L) won by forfeit; 113—Wilson (L) dec. Herron, 10-7; 120—Fuller (T) pinned Ibarra, 1:14; 126—G. Dickenson (L) won by forfeit;132—Qualls (T) dec. Considine, 17-10; 145—Whitmer (L) won by forfeit; 152—Arneson (L) pinned Lockett, 1:58; 160—Bruce (L) pinned Ta, :12; 170—F. Dickenson (L) won by forfeit; 182—Rice (L) won by forfeit; 195—Wassl (T) won by forfeit; 220—Double forfeit; 285—Hummel (L) pinned Whitney, :43.
Brunswick 45, Catoctin 41
106—Castellow (C) pinned Markham; 113—Jordan Herbert (B) pinned May; 120—Taylor (C) pinned by forfeit; 126—Morgon Corwine (B) pinned Bell; 132—Keilholtz (C) pinned Dean; 138—Veronie (C) pinned Grossnickle; 145—Mulligan (C) pinned Runkles; 152—Wells (B) pinned Etzler; 160—McLain (C) pinned Henderson; 170—Kovalick (C) pinned Muir; 182—Zavala (B) pinned Kelly; 195—Bois (B) won by forfeit; 220—Haste (B) won by forfeit; 285—Rippeon (B) won by forfeit.
Swimming and Diving
Boys
Urbana 110, Frederick 55
Multiple winners: Urbana — Logan Curtis, Daniel Miner, Alex Liu, Kyle Gibson. Note: Frederick’s Ben Schattenberg set two team records in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
Girls
Urbana 86, Frederick 83
Multiple winners: Frederick — Meghan Cole, Sidney Tucci, Rachel Bostian. Diving winner: Carley Hearne, Urbana. Note: Frederick’s Meghan Cole set two team records in the 100 fly and 100 back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.