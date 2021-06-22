BASEBALL
Frederick County landed four players and an alternate on the baseball roster for the 2021 Geier Financial Brooks Robinson Senior All-State Game, which will be held Sunday at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Linganore’s Matt Cunningham, Thomas Johnson’s Trevor Yusko and Jacob Orr and Middletown’s Zach Martin all made the North Team. Linganore’s Cameron Rokisky was listed as an alternate. Frederick’s Phil Rhodes, who just ended his 30-year coaching career, is one of the North’s coaches.
Cunningham, Orr and Martin will come together for this prestigious occasion before heading off to play next year at the University of Maryland.
Players for the two all-state teams are selected by the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches.
LACROSSE
Several local boys lacrosse players were honored by Western Maryland US Lacrosse.
Urbana’s Eric Kolar and Jason Kolar and Middletown’s Matthew Mancini were named all-Americans.
Tuscarora’s Brian Jester, Urbana’s Cullen McKay and Frederick’s Garrett Goodwin earned academic all-American.
Meanwhile, the Bob Scott Award, which goes to a student-athlete that shows exceptional services to his team, community and school, went to Urbana’s Jason Kolar.
TENNIS
Frederick Tennis Series
Men’s Round of 16
(1) Pietrucha/Boryachinskiy def. Rosner/Novitski 6-0, 6-0
Colletti/McManis def. (8) Davies/Maleson 6-1, 6-3
(5) Szukalski/Shortuse def. Steffe/Rosenberg 6-3, 7-6 (6)
(4) Brick/Rosenblatt def. Graham/Holson 6-1, 6-1
(3) Li/Rodriguez def. Shuck/Shuck 6-0, 6-1
Dowdell/Wong def. (7) Shaver/Clark 6-2, 6-2
(2) Carter/Montgomery def. Fly/Herndon 6-1, 6-1
Berryman/Metzner def. (6) Homon/Mifsud 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
